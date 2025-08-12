USD/CHF Forecast Today 12/08: Breaks Above 0.81 (Chart)
- The US dollar has rallied quite nicely against the Swiss franc during the trading session on Monday, as we have broken above the 0.81 level. The 0.81 level has been important multiple times in the recent past, so all be paying close attention to it. Furthermore, if we can break above the highest price of last week, then we could have a serious attempt to break out to the upside, allowing the US dollar to really start to take off against the Swiss franc.
On the other hand, if CPI comes out much weaker than anticipated, with the Core CPI reading expected to be 0.3% month over month, then we will more likely than not see the US dollar drop down, perhaps reaching toward the crucial 0.80 level. This of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where a lot of people would be looking to put a position on.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEither way, I think we are going to see a bit of noisy trading heading into the next couple of sessions. Remember, you do get paid to hang on to this trade via the swap at the end of each session, and that is something to pay close attention to.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
