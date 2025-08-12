Bayometric Receives DCSA Approval For Its SWFT Applicant System

Bayometric Logo

DCSA SWFT certification affirms Bayometric's readiness to deliver secure, trusted fingerprint capture and submission in the defense space.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bayometric , a trusted global provider of biometrics and identity management solutions, has officially received approval from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) for its Live Scan Software - SWFT Applicant System , under the Secure Web Fingerprint Transmission (SWFT) fingerprinting program. This recognition affirms Bayometric's commitment on building live scan software that meets the strict standards set by DCSA, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the FBI for secure electronic fingerprint submission.

With this certification, Bayometric is now officially part of the approved vendor network authorized to electronically capture and transmit fingerprint data through DCSA's Secure Web Fingerprint Transmission (SWFT) system. Cleared-companies and service providers can now use Bayometric's software for faster, compliant fingerprint submissions required for Department of Defense (DoD) background checks.

What this approval means?

The SWFT program requires companies involved in sensitive defense work to submit fingerprints electronically instead of using paper cards. For a software solution to be accepted, it must produce fingerprint images that follow strict standards from DCSA, OPM, and the FBI.

Bayometric's system meets these technical and quality benchmarks. It can capture high-quality fingerprints - both rolled and flat and produce an electronic fingerprint file (.EFT) that can be uploaded to SWFT for background processing. This eliminates uncertainty and helps companies avoid errors and delays.

How Bayometric system fits into the SWFT fingerprinting program?

The SWFT fingerprinting program, launched by DCSA, supports electronic fingerprint submissions for personnel security investigations. Organizations listed under the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) are required to use SWFT when submitting fingerprints to start or update background checks.

Bayometric's software gives these organizations a complete solution: capturing fingerprints, generating EFT files, and integrating smoothly with SWFT workflows. The system is especially useful for Facility Security Officers (FSOs) and HR teams managing onboarding for classified positions.

Options for submitting fingerprints under SWFT

DCSA allows cleared companies to submit fingerprints in different ways. These include purchasing approved equipment, using another cleared company's system, or working with a third-party vendor who can generate and share EFT fingerprint files.

Bayometric fills this third-party vendor role by offering a tool that lets customers capture fingerprints on-site and then upload or forward them in the right format. This is ideal for companies that want more control over the fingerprinting process without setting up an entire live scan infrastructure from scratch.

What makes Bayometric's SWFT Applicant System defense-industry ready?

High-quality image capture: Bayometric's Live Scan SWFT Applicant System captures accurate fingerprint images using built-in quality controls to reduce rejections.

Error reduction: It checks for smudges, missing data, or formatting issues before finalizing the file, which reduces the chance of submission failure.

Faster turnaround: By using a compliant digital workflow, the software helps shorten the background check process significantly.

Easy to use: Designed for security teams, FSOs, and administrative staff who need to capture and submit fingerprints quickly without complex training.

Leadership perspective

“Getting our SWFT Applicant System approved by DCSA is a big achievement,” said Danny Thakkar, CEO of Bayometric.“It shows that our technology meets the highest federal standards for electronic fingerprinting. More importantly, it gives cleared companies a reliable tool to manage their background check needs with greater speed and accuracy.”

“We built this system with real users in mind,” he added.“We wanted it to be simple, secure, and ready for the demands of government compliance.”

A closer look at the DCSA SWFT fingerprinting program

SWFT is a secure platform maintained by DCSA that handles electronic fingerprint submissions for background investigations. It was introduced to replace older, paper-based methods that were slow, inconsistent, and difficult to track.

Since 2013, submitting fingerprints electronically has been the standard across all Department of Defense components. DCSA's guidelines make it clear that only high-quality, properly formatted .EFT files will be accepted. Any errors or smudges can result in rejection and costly delays.

Bayometric's live scan software helps avoid these problems by generating files that are ready for SWFT from the moment fingerprints are captured. It also works well for companies managing multiple submissions, helping them stay compliant without slowing down operations.

Why it matters to cleared-companies?

Compliance with DCSA and NISP requirements is non-negotiable for defense contractors. Fingerprinting is a core part of personnel screening, and any error or rejection can slow down projects and hiring.

By using Bayometric's DCSA-approved SWFT Applicant System, companies can:

Speed up fingerprint submissions and background checks

Eliminate manual errors and paper processing

Reduce the chances of fingerprint rejection

Meet all technical and security standards for SWFT, OPM, and FBI compliance

About Bayometric

Bayometric has been a leader in biometric technology and identity management for nearly two decades. The company delivers live scan software, biometric hardware, and identity solutions to industries with strict compliance needs, including defense, finance, healthcare, and law enforcement.

Known for its focus on accuracy, data security, and intuitive design, Bayometric enables organizations to meet tough regulatory standards without disrupting their workflows.

With DCSA's SWFT approval, Bayometric strengthens its position as a trusted partner for cleared-companies under the National Industrial Security Program (NISP).

Danny Thakkar

Bayometric

+1 408 940 3955

