California Drivers With 2020+ Vehicles Can Get Free Lemon Law Help From Trusted Local Attorneys
With an experienced lemon law attorney in Los Angeles heading the initiative, the firm will provide complimentary case evaluations to identify qualifying claims, review warranty coverage, and outline potential legal remedies at no upfront cost to the client.
“We are seeing a significant increase in complaints about defects in newer vehicles, even from top manufacturers,” said Sam Mollaei, Esq., CEO of Lemon Law Assist.“Our mission is to ensure drivers act quickly before warranty protections expire.”
Growing Need for Consumer Protection in California
Recent data shows that manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler lead in recalls and lemon law complaints for the 2024 and 2025 model years. California's lemon law offers strong consumer protections, including manufacturer-paid attorney's fees and civil penalties for willful violations. This makes California one of the most favorable states for consumers to pursue claims for defective vehicles.
How the Free Consultation Program Works
The new program is available to:
- Who: California residents with 2020 or newer vehicles showing significant defects that impact safety, value, or use
- What: A free consultation to assess lemon law eligibility
- Where: Based in Los Angeles County and serving clients throughout California
- Why: To help consumers protect their rights before warranty expiration
- How: By completing a short online form or scheduling a call with a Lemon Law Assist attorney
What Clients Can Expect
During the free case review, attorneys will:
- Review the vehicle's repair history and warranty status
- Determine if a reasonable number of repair attempts has been met
- Advise on potential outcomes including buy-back, replacement, or cash-and-keep settlements
All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation for them.
Commitment to Consumer Rights
“We do not just handle legal claims. We give our clients clarity and confidence during stressful situations,” added Mollaei.“With no upfront fees and a proven record of success, we make pursuing a lemon law claim straightforward and stress-free.”
California drivers with 2020 or newer vehicles experiencing ongoing defects are encouraged to act quickly.
Get a free consultation today to find out if your vehicle qualifies under California lemon law protections.
About Lemon Law Assist
Lemon Law Assist is a Los Angeles-based law firm focused exclusively on California lemon law cases for model year 2020 or newer vehicles. The firm provides personalized legal representation on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless a successful recovery is made. With a commitment to protecting consumers from defective vehicles, Lemon Law Assist helps clients secure refunds, replacements, and settlements efficiently and effectively.
