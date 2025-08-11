California Drivers With 2020+ Vehicles Can Get Free Lemon Law Help From Trusted Local Attorneys

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trusted lemon law attorney in Los Angeles offers no-cost case evaluations to help consumers secure refunds, replacements, or compensation under California law.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lemon Law Assist , a leading consumer rights law firm specializing in California's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, has announced a statewide free consultation campaign. The program is designed to help California drivers with 2020 or newer vehicles determine whether their cars qualify as“lemons” and take immediate legal action to protect their rights.With an experienced lemon law attorney in Los Angeles heading the initiative, the firm will provide complimentary case evaluations to identify qualifying claims, review warranty coverage, and outline potential legal remedies at no upfront cost to the client.“We are seeing a significant increase in complaints about defects in newer vehicles, even from top manufacturers,” said Sam Mollaei, Esq., CEO of Lemon Law Assist.“Our mission is to ensure drivers act quickly before warranty protections expire.”Growing Need for Consumer Protection in CaliforniaRecent data shows that manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler lead in recalls and lemon law complaints for the 2024 and 2025 model years. California's lemon law offers strong consumer protections, including manufacturer-paid attorney's fees and civil penalties for willful violations. This makes California one of the most favorable states for consumers to pursue claims for defective vehicles.How the Free Consultation Program WorksThe new program is available to:- Who: California residents with 2020 or newer vehicles showing significant defects that impact safety, value, or use- What: A free consultation to assess lemon law eligibility- Where: Based in Los Angeles County and serving clients throughout California- Why: To help consumers protect their rights before warranty expiration- How: By completing a short online form or scheduling a call with a Lemon Law Assist attorneyWhat Clients Can ExpectDuring the free case review, attorneys will:- Review the vehicle's repair history and warranty status- Determine if a reasonable number of repair attempts has been met- Advise on potential outcomes including buy-back, replacement, or cash-and-keep settlementsAll cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation for them.Commitment to Consumer Rights“We do not just handle legal claims. We give our clients clarity and confidence during stressful situations,” added Mollaei.“With no upfront fees and a proven record of success, we make pursuing a lemon law claim straightforward and stress-free.”California drivers with 2020 or newer vehicles experiencing ongoing defects are encouraged to act quickly.Get a free consultation today to find out if your vehicle qualifies under California lemon law protections.About Lemon Law AssistLemon Law Assist is a Los Angeles-based law firm focused exclusively on California lemon law cases for model year 2020 or newer vehicles. The firm provides personalized legal representation on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless a successful recovery is made. With a commitment to protecting consumers from defective vehicles, Lemon Law Assist helps clients secure refunds, replacements, and settlements efficiently and effectively.Contact Us:Lemon Law Assist10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90024Phone: (424) 403‐2820Email: ...Compliance Notice: Services available for vehicles still under manufacturer warranty, model year 2020 or newer. Lawyers here work on contingency. Fees are paid by the manufacturer only upon successful recovery.

