Berlin Airport suspends flights after presence of drones
(MENAFN) Berlin Airport temporarily suspended operations late Friday after reports indicated the presence of drones near the airfield, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.
"Berlin Airport is operating again after a brief suspension due to reports of drones near the airfield. More than two dozen flights diverted to alternate airports," Flightradar24 posted on X.
No additional information has been released regarding the incident. The suspension comes amid a series of alleged drone incursions into European airspace in recent months.
