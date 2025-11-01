35% Students Cite Lack Of Mentorship As Key Hurdle To Startups: Report

Representational Photo

New Delhi- Over 35 per cent students in Indian universities feel that lack of mentorship is the most significant challenge while trying to start their own venture, according to a new report.

It also stated that over 22 per cent students are concerned about funding constraints and lack of guidance on legal matters.

The report titled,“Youth entrepreneurship and start-up governance-guiding the next generation of leaders towards stability and success”, draws from a dual-cohort study involving 1,000 students across Indian universities and 200 industry professionals, including founders, CXOs, investors, and ecosystem experts.

The findings of the report launched at Leadership Summit by BML Munjal University, reveal a generation that is not only ambitious but also eager to build responsible ventures anchored in transparency and trust.

Nearly three-fourths of the students surveyed expressed a clear intention to start

their own ventures, reflecting the growing mainstream appeal of entrepreneurship as a preferred career path.

“A lack of mentorship is the most significant challenge, cited by 35 per cent of student respondents. Guidance on legal and financial matters (24 per cent) and funding constraints (22 per cent) also represent substantial concerns. Fear of failure (13 per cent) and difficulty balancing studies with entrepreneurial efforts (7 per cent) are less prevalent but still notable,” the report noted.

Governance, often perceived as a compliance burden, is instead emerging as a catalyst for stability and scale. More than half of the industry respondents viewed governance as an enabler of growth, while 33 pc identified it as the most deficient capability among youth-led start-ups.

The study found that ventures with structured board reviews, transparent reporting systems, and ethical frameworks earned significantly higher investor trust.

Transparency and social impact were seen as the two most influential drivers of investor confidence, followed closely by founder credibility, it stated.