403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Imposes Expanded Entry Bans on EU Officials, Nations
(MENAFN) Russia has dramatically widened entry prohibitions targeting officials from European institutions and nations, retaliating against the European Union's (EU) 19th round of anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
Moscow has "significantly expanded" its entry ban roster to include representatives from European institutions, EU member states, and multiple other European nations aligned with the bloc's anti-Russian stance, following approval of the 19th sanctions package, the ministry declared in a statement published on its official website.
The restrictions apply to law enforcement officials, governmental and commercial organization personnel, and citizens from EU member states and other Western nations implicated in delivering military aid to Ukraine, providing dual-use goods, undermining Russia's territorial integrity, and orchestrating blockades of Russian vessels and cargo, according to the statement.
Entry prohibitions additionally target representatives from European institutions, governmental bodies of EU countries, and other European states participating in initiatives to establish an international "tribunal" against Russian leadership, advocating confiscation of Russian state assets or utilizing their proceeds to benefit Ukraine, and those responsible for drafting and implementing sanctions against Russia.
The ministry stated the measures also encompass civil activists and members of the scientific community recognized for their "Russophobic rhetoric," along with parliamentarians from EU member states and the European Parliament who supported anti-Russian resolutions and legislation.
Earlier this month, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas revealed the bloc had approved its 19th sanctions package against Russia, incorporating new constraints on the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU.
Moscow has "significantly expanded" its entry ban roster to include representatives from European institutions, EU member states, and multiple other European nations aligned with the bloc's anti-Russian stance, following approval of the 19th sanctions package, the ministry declared in a statement published on its official website.
The restrictions apply to law enforcement officials, governmental and commercial organization personnel, and citizens from EU member states and other Western nations implicated in delivering military aid to Ukraine, providing dual-use goods, undermining Russia's territorial integrity, and orchestrating blockades of Russian vessels and cargo, according to the statement.
Entry prohibitions additionally target representatives from European institutions, governmental bodies of EU countries, and other European states participating in initiatives to establish an international "tribunal" against Russian leadership, advocating confiscation of Russian state assets or utilizing their proceeds to benefit Ukraine, and those responsible for drafting and implementing sanctions against Russia.
The ministry stated the measures also encompass civil activists and members of the scientific community recognized for their "Russophobic rhetoric," along with parliamentarians from EU member states and the European Parliament who supported anti-Russian resolutions and legislation.
Earlier this month, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas revealed the bloc had approved its 19th sanctions package against Russia, incorporating new constraints on the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment