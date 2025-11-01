CM Omar Abdullah Unveils Kashmir Marathon Expo At Polo View

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated the exposition of Kashmir Marathon 2025 at Polo View, Srinagar. It marks the final leg of preparations for the much-anticipated second edition of the Kashmir Marathon, scheduled to be held on November 2.

The CM inspected various stalls and counters set up by different government departments, private sports firms and event partners. The exhibition showcases a wide range of sports gear, equipment and accessories aimed at promoting fitness and outdoor activities.

It also includes dedicated bib collection centres and on-spot registration counters for marathon participants.