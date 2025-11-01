69Th NSG: J&K Shines On Home Ground With Wushu Display
Srinagar – The 69th National School Games in Wushu (Under-17 Category) concluded on Friday at Indoor Sports Complex, Wazirbagh here. The event, organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports J&K, witnessed electrifying performances by young athletes from across the country.
J&K teams across categories showed their mettle and impressed spectators and fellow players alike.
In the Girls Section, under the 48 kg category, Jiya Manhas representing J&K bagged the Gold medal against Aditi Rana from Chandigarh.ADVERTISEMENT
In the 65 kg category, Almas Ali Khan from Rajasthan bagged the Gold, and Rutba Shabir from J&K won the Silver.
In the Boys Section, under the 48 kg category, Nikhil from Delhi bagged the Gold, while J&K's Syed Mursaleen earned the Silver.
Under the 52 kg weight category, Shaurya from Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious with the Gold medal, while Kapish Bharat Rakwal from J&K took the Silver.
