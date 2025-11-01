Tourists Visiting J&K Must See Chrysanthemum Garden: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar- Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the recently opened Chrysanthemum garden here would be a beautiful attraction for the tourists visiting the Valley in the autumn season.

Abdullah, the president of the ruling National Conference (NC), visited the Valley's first Chrysanthemum garden, also known as Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, at the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden here.

The garden was opened to the public by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 25.

“This is a beautiful garden. None of the flowers here have been imported; they have been grown here. I think after the Tulip Garden this will be the garden which would require less maintenance,” the senior Abdullah told PTI Videos.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said the Valley had nothing much to show for the autumn season, but the garden was the most beautiful attraction for the people of the country.