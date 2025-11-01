403
Belarus Plans Activating Russian Oreshnik Missile System
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that the Russian-manufactured Oreshnik missile system will be placed on combat alert in December.
During a working visit to the Vitebsk Region, Lukashenko explained that the deployment was intended as a message to what he described as foreign adversaries, signaling that Belarus could respond if required.
“The Oreshnik is a terrible weapon. It will be put on combat alert in December. For what purpose? I want them to understand that we can go ahead if the going gets tough. We’ll sit down with Putin, make a decision, and go ahead. So don’t get into trouble,” he stated, according to a Belarusian state-run news agency.
Reflecting on previous Minsk agreements, Lukashenko accused opponents of deceit, which he argued contributed to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
He noted that two million people have lost their lives and countless others have been injured, cautioning neighboring nations against instigating trouble.
In a separate engagement at the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus would only enter a conflict in the event of "external aggression," highlighting that economic stability and employment were crucial for maintaining peace.
“For now, thank God, we are not at war. And that is the worst thing. And we will not fight if we have facilities … if we have work and if we are busy,” he added.
