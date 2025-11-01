DIPR Orders Crackdown On Fake Journalists Misusing Media Identity

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a significant move aimed at tackling the growing menace of individuals posing as journalists to extort or coerce officials, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has issued a stringent directive to all District Information Officers (DIOs) across Jammu and Kashmir, calling for heightened vigilance and coordinated action against such activities.

According to the circular issued on Friday, the DIPR noted that it had received“repeated complaints” from field officers, public representatives, and media houses regarding individuals falsely claiming to represent media organisations. These individuals, the directive said, have been“misusing the name of media for blackmail, extortion, coercion of officials, and circulation of unverified and defamatory material against public institutions and officers.”

“In several instances, such individuals were apprehended and booked for extortion and misuse of media identity,” the DIPR observed, underlining the seriousness of the issue.

Mandatory Verification of Media Personnel

To curb this trend, all DIOs have been directed to maintain and regularly update a verified list of accredited, authorised, and bona fide media persons operating within their respective districts. This list is to be prepared in consultation with the Directorate and recognised media houses.

The directive further instructs officers to ensure that press releases, media invites, and official briefings are shared only with verified journalists and authorised media outlets through official channels such as email or social media.

District officers have also been asked to keep a close watch on individuals or entities“misusing media credentials, indulging in coercion, or attempting to malign officials or institutions for personal or financial gain.”

Wherever such cases arise, the DIPR has directed DIOs to coordinate closely with deputy commissioners and police authorities to facilitate immediate legal and administrative action. Detailed factual reports of such incidents are to be shared promptly with the Directorate.

The circular further calls upon all district-level offices and departments to verify credentials before granting access or sharing information with anyone claiming to be a journalist.