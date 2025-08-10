Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows To Speed Up Rehabilitation, Assures Full Support After Uttarkashi Cloudburst

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed condolences to the people who lost their loved ones following a devastating cloudburst that struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. "I express my condolences to the people who have recently lost their loved ones in various villages of Uttarkashi and Pauri districts and pray for the peace of the departed souls...," Dhami said soon after flagging off vehicles carrying rehabilitation and relief material to the disaster-affected areas of Uttarkashi from the CM's residence in Dehradun earlier on Sunday, August 10."I assure the disaster-affected people that our government is fully committed to accelerating rehabilitation efforts," CM said, as quoted by CMO. A search and rescue operation is underway in the Dharali-Harsil area following a cloudburst. Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi district administration is extending continuous support to families affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil, with District Magistrate Prashant Arya personally camping in the affected region to coordinate relief efforts and motivate residents in this time of crisis. Uttarkashi DM has been regularly inspecting arrangements for essential services, including electricity, water supply, road access, and network connectivity administration has assured that every possible effort is being made to provide immediate assistance to those affected and restore normalcy at the earliest. Relief and rescue operations have been underway on a war footing for the past six days, enabling the safe evacuation of residents from disaster-hit areas to secure relief camps. These camps are equipped with food, drinking water, and primary healthcare services to meet the needs of evacuees District Magistrate is personally supervising evacuation and rescue operations in Dharali and ensuring that affected people are transported to safe locations without delay."The government and administration are with the affected people in this difficult time and no stone will be left unturned to help them. He said that the priority of the administration is to protect the victims and provide them with every necessary facility. He has appealed to the affected people to be patient and contact the administration directly for any need," Arya said, appealing to people to remain patient and reach out to the administration directly for any assistance District Information Officer stated that adequate healthcare services have been arranged in the affected areas, along with a streamlined water supply. Electricity supply has also been restored in parts of Harshil, Mukhwa, and Dharali. The District Information Officer said,“Adequate availability of health services has been ensured in the affected areas and along with this, water supply has been streamlined to the affected areas. Earlier, the electricity supply was also streamlined in some parts of Harsil, Mukhwa and Dharali.”

MENAFN10082025007385015968ID1109908309