Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Senior Russian negotiator claims risks of ruining Putin-Trump summit is real

2025-08-10 04:54:44
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Moscow’s senior negotiator, cautioned on Saturday that countries benefiting from the ongoing Ukraine conflict may attempt to undermine the planned summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The leaders are scheduled to meet next Friday in Alaska, with resolving the Ukraine war a key topic. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has already dismissed any ceasefire that involves territorial concessions, which Trump has indicated would be part of the deal.

Dmitriev warned on social media that powerful interests opposed to peace might use provocations and disinformation to derail the meeting. His comments came in response to former US Defense adviser Dan Caldwell, who said there is a coordinated effort to sabotage the summit, citing a Wall Street Journal article based largely on Ukrainian and European sources.

Earlier reports claimed Trump demanded Putin meet with Zelensky before their own meeting, but Trump denied such conditions, emphasizing his intent to stop the violence. Moscow regards Zelensky’s presidency as unconstitutional since his term expired last year. Putin has expressed willingness to meet Zelensky to finalize, but not negotiate, a truce, also stressing the need to resolve questions about Zelensky’s legal status to legitimize any treaty.

Dmitriev hailed the upcoming summit as a historic chance and highlighted Alaska’s symbolic significance due to its historical connection to Russia before being sold to the US in the 19th century.

