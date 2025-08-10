403
Zambia Dismiss US Embassy’s Warning
(MENAFN) The government of Zambia has dismissed a local warning issued by the US Embassy regarding poisonous contamination after a waste spill occurred in February from a Chinese-run mine into one of the nation’s major rivers.
Following the breach of the Sino Metals Leach Zambia dam, which discharged millions of gallons of acidic wastewater, officials have maintained that the situation has been managed for several months, according to government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.
On Wednesday, a health alert from the US Embassy urged its personnel to evacuate the Kitwe area, referencing environmental information and cautioning about the presence of “hazardous and carcinogenic substances,” such as arsenic, cyanide, uranium, and other heavy metals allegedly found in the vicinity.
The embassy characterized the risk as posing both immediate and prolonged health dangers.
At a press briefing on Thursday, Mweetwa explained that the water’s pH levels had returned to safe parameters.
He stated, “Concentrations of heavy metals are steadily decreasing, which means that the immediate danger to human, animal and plant life has been averted,” emphasizing there was no reason to alarm or frighten local residents and the global community.
Mweetwa further mentioned that out of 200 water samples tested, 37 had already met safety guidelines, while the remainder were still being analyzed.
He also pointed out that no fatalities had been reported due to the pollution event.
