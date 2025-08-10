SBI's Rs 1.2 Crore Bet On NSDL Now Worth Rs 7,800 Crore In Just 3 Days
The company made its stock market debut on August 8 at Rs 880 per share, a 10 per cent premium to its IPO price of Rs 800.
Since then, its shares have surged to Rs 1,300.30 -- marking a 62.5 per cent jump over the issue price in just 72 hours.
State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the biggest gainer. The bank had bought 6 million shares -- a 3 per cent stake -- at just Rs 2 each, spending only Rs 1.20 crore.
Today, that stake is valued at Rs 7,801.80 crore, giving SBI an unreal paper profit of Rs 7,800.60 crore and a return of 6,50,050 per cent.
IDBI Bank matched SBI's performance with its 29.98 million shares (14.99 per cent stake) bought at Rs 2 each for Rs 5.996 crore.
This holding is now worth Rs 3,898.80 crore, bringing a profit of Rs 3,892.80 crore.
The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) also joined the 650-bagger club. It purchased 10.245 million shares (5.12 per cent stake) for just Rs 2.049 crore.
That investment is now valued at Rs 1,332.68 crore, yielding a Rs 1,330.63 crore profit. Even those who paid more have made extraordinary gains.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) bought its remaining 29.999 million shares (15 per cent stake) at Rs 12.28 each, spending Rs 36.84 crore. Those shares are now worth Rs 3,900.90 crore -- a 105-fold increase.
HDFC Bank bought 13.8995 million shares (6.95 per cent stake) at Rs 108.29, turning its Rs 150.54 crore investment into Rs 1,657.54 crore, an 11-bagger with Rs 1,507 crore in profit.
Union Bank of India's 5.125 million shares (2.56 per cent stake) bought at Rs 5.20 have grown from Rs 2.665 crore to Rs 666.90 crore, a 249-bagger with Rs 664.23 crore in gains.
