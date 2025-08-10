Farmers Slam Poor Canal Maintenance In TN's Madurai Ahead Of Samba Paddy Season

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) With the samba cultivation season approaching fast, farmers in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district have voiced strong concerns over the poor upkeep of irrigation canals, warning that delayed maintenance could disrupt the timely flow of water to tail-end farming areas.

Samba is one of the most important paddy seasons in Tamil Nadu, typically lasting from August to January.

In the Melur and Thirumangalam regions, water from the River Vaigai is usually released by September 15 to support cultivation.

Farmers say that, with barely two weeks left for the season's start, many canals connected to both the Thirumangalam and Melur networks remain clogged with silt and invasive plants.

Kurinji Kumaran, president of the Melur Single Crop Farmers' Association, accused the Water Resources Department (WRD) of neglecting proper maintenance for the past few years.

“Every year, just a few days before water release, a handful of workers are sent to clear some weeds. No serious desilting or strengthening work is done. The WRD should begin comprehensive maintenance in August itself so that canals and tanks are ready when the water arrives,” he said.

Kumaran also criticised the recent upkeep of the Chokkalingapuram tank.“Earlier, the tank bund stood at eight feet, but now it has been reduced to five feet after so-called maintenance. The department should have raised the height and strengthened the bund instead of lowering it. Proper care of tanks and waterways is essential to prevent water loss and ensure effective distribution,” he added.

Farmers from Kottampatti have also complained that their irrigation canals are overrun with weeds, blocking water flow. They fear this could cause delays in reaching tail-end villages, where paddy fields are heavily dependent on a timely water supply.

Agricultural activists point out that such delays can have a cascading effect on yields.“Samba cultivation requires a steady and assured water supply from the start. If farmers at the tail end don't get water on time, they are forced to reduce their sowing area or risk crop failure,” one activist said.

When contacted, a senior WRD official said that maintenance work is already underway across several tanks and irrigation channels.“We have also approved additional works that will be carried out shortly. All necessary steps will be completed before Vaigai water is released,” the official assured.

Farmers, however, remain sceptical, urging the department to speed up the process so that this year's samba season does not begin under a cloud of uncertainty.