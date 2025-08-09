International Prog Collective Ferkaad To Release Debut Album 'A Different Kind Of Animosity' October 31St, 2025

Ferkaad

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International progressive rock collective Ferkaad will release their debut album“A Different Kind of Animosity” on October 31st, 2025. Founder Zigor Munoz has assembled a diverse, global cast of musicians from all walks of life to craft this new album of instrumental progressive rock. Legendary keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion, Planet X) appears on the title track, which also opens the album.Ferkaad is an ever-shifting collective led by (mostly so far active in the metal genre) bassist and composer Zigor Munoz, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of instrumental progressive music. Each album is a new chapter, with a fresh lineup of adventurous musicians joining to explore sonic storytelling without words.The project was born from a spontaneous improv night in Singapore at the tail end of the Covid era. What started as a one-off jam session-just Zigor on bass, Aussie jazz drummer Anthony Howe, and Cuban percussionist Pablo Calzado-quickly revealed deeper creative potential. Listening back to the subpar quality phone recordings, Zigor realised there was an album waiting to emerge. Thus, Ferkaad was born: a musical laboratory for experimentation and progressive expression.Ferkaad's debut album,“A Different Kind of Animosity,” features Zigor Munoz and guitarist/producer Niels van der Steenhoven at its core, with a rotating cast of guest musicians from around the globe. This diverse album was recorded across Haarlem, Den Haag, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Helsinki, Köln, and Toronto throughout 2024 and 2025, and mixed/mastered by Benni Schäfer at Horus Studios in Hannover, Germany.Says Zigor,“'A Different Kind of Animosity' as a title stems from the times we're living in. I can't believe it's 2025 and we're still killing each other, and we can't get to agree on much for long.”The concept behind the new album is to express in music things you don't need lyrics for. Says Zigor,“Half the album are ideas that came to mind one afternoon sitting on my couch at home and the other half hit me in studio as I was finishing the recording of the first half. So, in a way you could say the first half took a few months and the second half took all of 20 minutes to create. I am talking about the basis for the songs of course which I initially wrote on bass, not the final product.”Ferkaad's story is one of constant evolution. With each new album, different musicians will be invited to join in, ensuring every release is a unique blend of personalities and influences. Ferkaad's upcoming second album,“In Marvelous Hindsight”, will see the band teaming up with Lex van der Zwaal (who's a guest on the debut album) for a fresh take on Ferkaad's progressive, evocative sound. Zigor and Lex plan to begin recording“In Marvelous Hindsight” in autumn this year.The band's ever-changing lineup guarantees that no two albums are alike, but the commitment to instrumental storytelling and progressive exploration remains at the core.In closing, Zigor has this to impart:“Thanks for taking time out of your day to listen to what we've put together. Instrumental music has the magic ability to truly allow everyone to give the music their own personal meaning when they listen. No lyrics to derail you there so just enjoy and once more, thanks for listening!”“A Different Kind of Animosity” will release on October 31st, 2025. A single from the album will be released each month leading up to the album's release. Keep an eye on the Ferkaad social media pages for more information.Featured Musicians:Niels van der Steenhoven – lead & rhythm guitarsZigor Munoz – bassJari Kankare – saxophoneTim Newcombe – keyboardsRob Stone – drums (guest)Lex van der Zwaal – guest solo on "Esprit"Hernán Martínez – guest solo on "Placatory Gesture"Peter Shannon – guest solo on "Attitudinally"Derek Sherinian – keyboards on "A Different Kind of Animosity"Track list:1. A Different Kind of Animosity2. Placatory Gesture3. Esprit4. Verbal Jousting5. AttitudinallyPre-order“A Different Kind of Animosity”:For more information:Instagram:Facebook:Press inquiries: Keith James, Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158 (USA), ...

