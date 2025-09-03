Turkey is expected to have two million cruise tourists by end of year
(MENAFN) Türkiye is projected to host more than 2 million cruise tourists by the end of 2025, potentially reaching or exceeding the previous record of 2.2 million visitors set in 2013, according to the head of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB).
Firuz Baglikaya noted that the growth of cruise tourism in Türkiye depends on factors such as infrastructure and regional security, while highlighting the country’s strong potential due to its strategic geographic location.
Citing recent data, Baglikaya said that between January and July, around 675 cruise ships brought just over one million passengers to Türkiye, representing a 19% increase compared to the previous year. He added that the global cruise industry has rebounded quickly following the COVID-19 pandemic, with worldwide cruise tourist numbers climbing to 35 million from 30 million before the pandemic.
“Türkiye is also benefitting from this recovery, as a country located at the intersection of Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black Sea routes,” he said.
Baglikaya emphasized the role of major ports such as Kusadasi, Izmir, and Bodrum in cruise itineraries, which has boosted tourism in those cities and strengthened Türkiye’s position in global cruise travel. He also noted that the selection of Istanbul as a primary departure port by international cruise companies has shifted Türkiye’s role from a stopover destination to a central hub for cruise routes.
