Iran Urges Alertness Against Foreign Middling in Armenia Ties
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday called for increased alertness from both Iran and Armenia to prevent foreign powers from undermining their “friendly and strategic” relationship.
Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties, according to an official statement from the president’s office.
Pezeshkian described his recent state visit to Yerevan as “successful and fruitful,” noting that it involved “constructive talks and positive agreements” with Armenian leaders. He said Armenian authorities had offered “explanations and reassurances” that helped mitigate Iranian concerns about regional security shifts following the latest developments in the South Caucasus.
Particularly, Pezeshkian referenced the foreign military presence in the “sensitive region” after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace deal earlier this month. “We should move in a way so that no foreign power can disrupt the two countries' friendly and strategic relations,” he said.
He also emphasized the importance of boosting economic cooperation, urging Iranian and Armenian businesses to expand joint investments and accelerate trade.
Grigoryan aligned with Tehran’s position, characterizing the relationship between Armenia and Iran as strategic and affirming Yerevan’s willingness to formalize a long-term cooperation framework. He indicated that Armenia aims to significantly scale up its economic exchanges with Iran, targeting volumes several times higher than current levels.
The remarks follow the Aug. 8 peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered in Washington, which brought an end to their decades-long conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The deal includes plans for a new transit corridor through southern Armenia, with development rights granted exclusively to the United States.
Iran has consistently expressed unease over what it sees as encroaching influence from outside powers in the Caucasus. Tehran has warned against any moves that might alter the region’s longstanding borders or geopolitical balance.
Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties, according to an official statement from the president’s office.
Pezeshkian described his recent state visit to Yerevan as “successful and fruitful,” noting that it involved “constructive talks and positive agreements” with Armenian leaders. He said Armenian authorities had offered “explanations and reassurances” that helped mitigate Iranian concerns about regional security shifts following the latest developments in the South Caucasus.
Particularly, Pezeshkian referenced the foreign military presence in the “sensitive region” after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace deal earlier this month. “We should move in a way so that no foreign power can disrupt the two countries' friendly and strategic relations,” he said.
He also emphasized the importance of boosting economic cooperation, urging Iranian and Armenian businesses to expand joint investments and accelerate trade.
Grigoryan aligned with Tehran’s position, characterizing the relationship between Armenia and Iran as strategic and affirming Yerevan’s willingness to formalize a long-term cooperation framework. He indicated that Armenia aims to significantly scale up its economic exchanges with Iran, targeting volumes several times higher than current levels.
The remarks follow the Aug. 8 peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered in Washington, which brought an end to their decades-long conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The deal includes plans for a new transit corridor through southern Armenia, with development rights granted exclusively to the United States.
Iran has consistently expressed unease over what it sees as encroaching influence from outside powers in the Caucasus. Tehran has warned against any moves that might alter the region’s longstanding borders or geopolitical balance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment