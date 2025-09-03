Seven Migrants Go Missing During Journey from Libya
(MENAFN) Seven migrants are feared lost after falling into the Mediterranean Sea during a perilous journey from Libya, media reported on Wednesday.
Survivors rescued by the Aurora Sar, an NGO-run ship, revealed that seven individuals went overboard during the crossing in the southern Mediterranean. Among those rescued were Eritreans, Ethiopians, Malaysians, and Sudanese nationals. The ship docked at the Italian island of Lampedusa early on Wednesday.
The migrants reported that two people fell into the sea on the first night of the voyage, which began on August 27 from the Libyan port of Zuara. Five others went missing later in the journey.
The migrants stated they had each paid €800 ($930) for the dangerous passage.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that at least 816 irregular migrants have gone missing in the central Mediterranean this year alone.
