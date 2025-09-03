Turkey’s national education minister announces comprehensive cooperation process with Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national education minister announced on Tuesday the initiation of a comprehensive cooperation process with Syria in the field of education.
Yusuf Tekin stated that Syrian officials highly value Türkiye’s experience and expertise in education and have requested support. Speaking after official talks in Damascus, he highlighted that Türkiye has maintained ongoing contact with Syrian counterparts since the fall of the previous regime last year, reflecting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s commitment to a stable, independent Syria where peace and human rights are upheld.
"After our colleagues at the director-general level paved the way through their visits, we came here to take the next steps," Tekin said. He added that he met with Syrian Education Minister Mohammad Abdulrahman Tarko and Higher Education Minister Marwan Al-Halabi to discuss both current and future cooperation efforts.
Tekin emphasized, “Our entire approach and policy are focused on helping our neighbors, our brothers with whom we share a long history, stand strong as a prosperous, independent, and sovereign country.”
