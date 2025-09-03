Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey’s national education minister announces comprehensive cooperation process with Syria

Turkey’s national education minister announces comprehensive cooperation process with Syria


2025-09-03 08:39:58
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national education minister announced on Tuesday the initiation of a comprehensive cooperation process with Syria in the field of education.

Yusuf Tekin stated that Syrian officials highly value Türkiye’s experience and expertise in education and have requested support. Speaking after official talks in Damascus, he highlighted that Türkiye has maintained ongoing contact with Syrian counterparts since the fall of the previous regime last year, reflecting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s commitment to a stable, independent Syria where peace and human rights are upheld.

"After our colleagues at the director-general level paved the way through their visits, we came here to take the next steps," Tekin said. He added that he met with Syrian Education Minister Mohammad Abdulrahman Tarko and Higher Education Minister Marwan Al-Halabi to discuss both current and future cooperation efforts.

Tekin emphasized, “Our entire approach and policy are focused on helping our neighbors, our brothers with whom we share a long history, stand strong as a prosperous, independent, and sovereign country.”

MENAFN03092025000045017281ID1110011881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search