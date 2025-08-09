Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reports state Indian pause of US defense purchases ‘incorrect’


(MENAFN) Indian government sources told RT on Friday that a Reuters report claiming India had halted plans to purchase key US weapons was “incorrect.” The Reuters article, citing three unnamed Indian officials, suggested that New Delhi paused deals for P-8I aircraft, Stryker vehicles, and Javelin missiles, interpreting this as a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on India. The $3.6 billion P-8I aircraft deal was reportedly near completion.

Reuters also mentioned that these purchases were expected to be announced during Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s planned visit to the US, which has since been canceled.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order imposing additional 25% tariffs on India over its ongoing Russian oil imports, adding to existing tariffs amid stalled trade talks. An Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson clarified that India’s Russian imports are driven by market factors and aimed at securing energy for its 1.4 billion population.

