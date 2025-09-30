Delhi Weather Sees Sudden Turn: Rain Brings Temperatures Down In Capital
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Moderate rain brought a pleasant change to Delhi's weather on Tuesday after the capital had experienced some of its warmest days in recent days.
