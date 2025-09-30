Aishwarya Rai Shines In Manish Malhotra's Diamond-Studded Look At Paris Fashion Week 2025 [PHOTOS]
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads as she graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2025, walking for L'Oréal Paris during their special show titled“Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You're Worth It.” Held on Monday, the event celebrated individuality, empowerment, and the brand's ongoing commitment to women across the globe.
Aishwarya, a long-time global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, stunned the audience in a striking black ensemble designed by celebrated Indian couturier Manish Malhotra. Her coat-style outfit featured 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs and an equally detailed back, offering a perfect blend of elegance and drama. The coat's structured tailoring, button-down front, and subtle sheen added a regal flair, making it one of the evening's standout looks.
She accessorised the outfit with a bold diamond and emerald brooch, while her signature red lipstick and radiant makeup completed the sophisticated appearance. On the ramp, the Ponniyin Selvan actress acknowledged fans with flying kisses and folded hands, exuding charm and grace.Ahead of her ramp appearance, Aishwarya was seen sharing a warm moment with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. The behind-the-scenes selfie of the duo, both dressed in black, quickly went viral on social media after Ashley posted it on Instagram.
Speaking about her two-decade-long journey with L'Oréal, Aishwarya said,“Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week is always a powerful reminder of the beauty of individuality and expression... 'Because You're Worth It' is not just a tagline-it is a celebration of self-worth.”
On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and made headlines earlier this year for her stunning appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a Gaurav Gupta creation.
