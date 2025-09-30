Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Nearly Twenty Dead in Vietnam
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi and the resulting floods in Vietnam has surged to 19, with 88 individuals reported injured, according to a Vietnamese news agency on Tuesday.
Thirteen people are still unaccounted for, and eight others are currently unreachable, the report added.
The disaster has left over 105,000 homes damaged or completely unroofed, with the central Ha Tinh province bearing the brunt—over 78,800 homes in the region have been affected.
In response to the disaster, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed local authorities to urgently assist residents and address the aftermath of the typhoon. He specifically ordered that repairs to damaged educational and healthcare facilities be completed by October 5.
The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that flash floods and landslides are likely to continue for the next two to three days.
