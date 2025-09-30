Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Nearly Twenty Dead in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Nearly Twenty Dead in Vietnam


2025-09-30 01:41:22
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi and the resulting floods in Vietnam has surged to 19, with 88 individuals reported injured, according to a Vietnamese news agency on Tuesday.

Thirteen people are still unaccounted for, and eight others are currently unreachable, the report added.

The disaster has left over 105,000 homes damaged or completely unroofed, with the central Ha Tinh province bearing the brunt—over 78,800 homes in the region have been affected.

In response to the disaster, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed local authorities to urgently assist residents and address the aftermath of the typhoon. He specifically ordered that repairs to damaged educational and healthcare facilities be completed by October 5.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that flash floods and landslides are likely to continue for the next two to three days.

MENAFN30092025000045017169ID1110128181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search