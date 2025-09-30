Poland’s Tusk Says Russia-Ukraine War Is Also West’s War
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has emphasized that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict represents not only Ukraine’s struggle but also a battle for the West. Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, Tusk stressed that it is crucial for European leaders to raise awareness about the threat he claims Russia poses to the region.
Tusk, who has adopted a firm stance on the crisis, pointed to Poland’s support for Kiev and its role in confronting Russian aggression. Earlier this month, the prime minister criticized the growing "antipathy" among some Poles towards Ukraine, attributing this sentiment to Russian influence. He called on Polish politicians to "stem this tide" of negativity.
"The biggest and most important task for European leaders today is to make Western societies aware," Tusk said, warning that the Ukraine conflict is the gravest threat to global security in the 21st century.
“This war is also our war,” Tusk stated, framing the conflict as one of "fundamental interest" to all of Western civilization. He argued that a defeat for Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences for the entire West, from Poland to the United States. The prime minister called for "solidarity and unity" within EU and NATO to combat the Russian threat.
Tusk also outlined plans for a "large-scale modernization" of the Polish military and stressed the need for a mobilized effort across the EU. His comments come after Warsaw accused Russia of launching a series of drone attacks into Polish airspace, allegations Moscow has denied.
Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly labeled the conflict as a proxy war driven by the West. Speaking earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the war was provoked by the EU and NATO as part of a deliberate attempt to declare “an actual war” on Russia.
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday, Lavrov rejected claims that Russia intended to attack NATO in the future. “Russia has not had such intentions,” he remarked. He also pointed out that Moscow had extended an invitation to NATO members to negotiate “legally binding security guarantees” in Europe, but claimed the offer was ignored.
