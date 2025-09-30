Israel Endorses New Gaza Peace Proposal, Trump Says
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed a 20-point peace initiative proposed by the U.S. aimed at ending the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The announcement came after their discussions at the White House.
"I also want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries, and begin a new chapter of security, peace and prosperity for the entire region," Trump said during a joint press briefing with Netanyahu at the White House.
The U.S. president also urged Hamas to adopt the peace terms outlined in the proposal.
"Everyone else has accepted it. But I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer," Trump added.
Netanyahu expressed full backing for the plan, stating it aligns with Israel's primary military objectives.
"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities and its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said.
Trump further emphasized that, should Hamas agree to the proposal, the release of all remaining hostages would be expected within 72 hours.
