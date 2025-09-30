Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Killed, Five Injured In Shooting At Texas Casino Parking Lot

2025-09-30 02:01:05
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two people were killed and five others injured after a gunman opened fire in a Texas casino parking lot, prompting swift police response and suspect arrest.

Two people were killed and five others wounded after a shooting erupted in the parking lot of a casino in Eagle, Texas, on Sunday evening.

Local authorities said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Keryan Rashad Jones, fled the scene but was later arrested during a routine traffic stop.

Jones now faces two counts of murder and five charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

The injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, where several remain in critical condition, while police secured the area and reviewed surveillance footage.

Investigators confirmed that the motive behind the attack remains unclear, though a full inquiry is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about rising gun violence in Texas and reignited wider debates over firearm laws across the United States.

Community members and local leaders have expressed shock and grief, calling for stronger preventive measures to ensure public safety in the wake of the tragic shooting.

