Debate On Alimony Goes Viral Amid Dhanashree Verma's Claim That Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated On Her: Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who was married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has finally opened up about her divorce and the long-standing speculation surrounding their alimony settlement. Speaking on Prime Video's reality show Rise and Fall with singer Aditya Narayan, she addressed the rumours directly.“It has almost been a year since my divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. It happened quickly because it was mutual; that is why when people say alimony, it is wrong,” she said.

She added,“Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining to those who do not even know you?”

On why she stayed silent

When asked why she hadn't addressed the rumours earlier, Dhanashree explained,“Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I will always keep his respect; that is what I believe in. Now, I do not think I can date anybody.”

The couple had separated in February 2024 after nearly four years of marriage. Earlier report by Bar and Bench stated that Chahal had allegedly agreed to pay ₹4.75 crore in permanent alimony to Dhanashree, with half reportedly already paid and the remaining amount flagged as non-compliant by a family court.

Public reactions spark debate

Dhanashree's remarks have sparked fresh debates online. A clip from Rise and Fall, now viral on X, shows the choreographer speaking openly about her marriage. Some social media users reacted critically:

“Dhanashree built her career on divorce and alimony talk. Now she knows the real drawbacks of seeking alimony.”

“How is she so dumb? She thinks what she has taken from Chahal is not alimony.”

Claims of early infidelity

Adding more intrigue to the discussion, Dhanashree revealed that she caught Chahal cheating just two months into their marriage. The revelation came during a conversation with actor Kubbra Sait on Rise and Fall.

Kubbra asked,“When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?' (When did you realise in your relationship that, this can't go on, and that it was a mistake?)”

Dhanashree replied,“First year. Caught him in the second month.”

Her response left Kubbra shocked, who exclaimed,“Crazy bro”. Dhanashree acknowledged and repeated,“Crazy bro.”

Moving forward

Despite the criticism and online debates, Dhanashree has maintained that the separation was mutual and emphasised that she continues to respect her former husband.