Israel possibly to penalize UK due to acknowledgment of Palestine

2025-08-09 05:41:04
(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly considering retaliatory actions against the UK in response to Britain’s planned recognition of Palestinian statehood, including the possible suspension of intelligence sharing, according to The Times.

A diplomatic source speaking for the Israeli government warned that the UK “has a lot to lose” if Israel decides to respond, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet “have cards they could play.”

Israel condemned the UK government’s intention to recognize Palestine next month unless humanitarian conditions in Gaza improve significantly. Netanyahu accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of “rewarding terrorism,” while critics accuse Israel of policies aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable, forcing civilians to flee or perish.

The Times highlighted that any decline in security cooperation between the UK and Israel could harm both nations. Israeli intelligence, including information from Mossad, has helped British authorities prevent attacks, and the UK relies on Israeli-made surveillance drones for military operations. Conversely, Israel depends on the UK for F-35 fighter jet spare parts. Israel’s defense exports to the UK greatly exceed imports, meaning any trade disruption could economically hurt Israel more.

Security experts told The Times that Israel is unlikely to take drastic steps, while UK officials declined to comment on “anonymous speculation about intelligence matters.”

Since the recent Middle East conflict escalation in late 2023, several countries have recognized or plan to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to militarily occupy Gaza City, potentially leading to full control of the enclave.

