Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bus Overturn Claims at Least 25 Lives in Western Kenya

2025-08-09 03:33:41
(MENAFN) At least 25 people lost their lives Friday when a 51-seater bus carrying mourners overturned in western Kenya, police confirmed. The victims were returning from a funeral when the vehicle veered off course and flipped at a notorious accident site.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Peter Maina informed reporters that the victims were mourners heading back from a funeral when the bus lost control and flipped over at a well-known accident-prone spot, making it one of the deadliest crashes in the region in 2025.

The crash occurred near the Coptic Roundabout in Kisumu County, located roughly 350 kilometers (217 miles) northwest of Nairobi. This area has been repeatedly flagged for its high accident rates.

Kenya has experienced a surge in fatal road accidents this year, with authorities citing speeding, reckless driving, and poorly maintained vehicles as the main contributors to the rising toll.

This tragedy follows a grim day in Kenya’s transport sector. Just one day earlier, a light aircraft crashed into residential buildings in central Kenya, killing six, while a train in Naivasha collided with a Kenya Pipeline Company staff bus, resulting in eight worker fatalities.

