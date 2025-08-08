Book Chronicles The Day-To-Day In Exports
The book, which took a year to write, draws on the author's experience and analysis of the reality of Brazilian foreign trade. Braga's idea was to illustrate what life is like in foreign trade in order to spark reflection, educate, and inspire professionals in the sector. It provides examples of the technical day-to-day based on fictitious yet plausible situations, often featuring ironic storytelling.
Braga holds an MBA in Foreign Trade and International Business and a postgraduate degree in Project Management and Marketing. He has worked for multinational companies in Brazil and other countries, in fields including logistics and the commercial side of exports. A resident of the United Arab Emirates for over ten years, Braga has been covering the Middle East, North Africa and India with ApexBrasil since 2018.
Intended for foreign trade professionals, the book is available for pre-sale on Amazo and other online platforms. After the official launch, it will be on sale at major bookstores in Brazil as well as in digital/Kindle and print formats from Amazon and other platforms. Amazon will also distribute in countries other than Brazil.
Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum
