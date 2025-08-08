Calcium Carbonate Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 357/MT

Netherlands: US$ 225/MT

Germany: US$ 268/MT

India: US$ 244/MT Malaysia: US$ 85/MT

Calcium Carbonate Prices Outlook Q2 2025

Calcium Carbonate prices witnessed diverse regional trends in Q2 2025, influenced by fluctuating input costs, demand recovery across industries, and shifts in global supply chains. Price volatility remained moderate, with some regions noting over 10% quarterly movement.

Regional Prices Movement



USA: Prices remained elevated due to steady industrial demand and domestic supply constraints.

Netherlands : Market showed slight stabilization, supported by consistent manufacturing output.

Germany: Prices saw moderate gains, backed by the automotive and construction sectors.

India: Marginal increases were noted, driven by rising infrastructure and paper industry demand. Malaysia: Prices declined due to excess inventory and subdued local consumption.

Factors Affecting Calcium Carbonate Prices in 2025

Demand-Side Factors:



Growth in plastics, paints, and construction sectors.

Rising use in food and pharmaceutical industries. Increased consumption in water treatment and agriculture.

Supply-Side Factors:



Energy and mining input cost fluctuations.

Export-import dynamics and local mining policies. Availability of high-grade raw materials and logistics issues.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market Analysis

The Calcium Carbonate price index reflected fluctuating demand across end-use sectors such as plastics, construction, and paper. While some regions observed a steady climb, others experienced price corrections. The Calcium Carbonate price chart indicates quarterly shifts linked to production costs and market stability. Historical trends show seasonal and regional variation, with the price of Calcium Carbonate expected to remain dynamic in the near term.

Key Growth Drivers



Expansion in construction and infrastructure development worldwide.

Rising demand in pharmaceutical and food-grade applications.

Increasing use of Calcium Carbonate in environmental and water treatment solutions. Technological innovations boosting production efficiency and quality grades.

