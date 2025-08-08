Siipet Introduces Litterlens For Smarter Cat Care

Siipet announces LitterLens, a smart camera that helps cat owners track litter box habits and detect health issues early.

FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Siipet, a growing pet tech startup, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of LitterLens, a smart litterbox camera designed to help cat owners monitor their pets' bathroom frequency, duration, and overall habits-helping cat owners spot changes early and care with confidence. The announcement comes just in time for International Cat Day on August 8th-a global celebration of our feline companions and the people who care for them.With features like CatSense+ detection to avoid false alerts, Pet ID+ multi-cat recognition for individualized tracking, and PoopSnap photo capture for vet-ready documentation, LitterLens offers peace of mind and proactive care for every cat-loving household. Designed for simplicity and versatility, LitterLens includes real-time HD video with night light, a universal mounting system compatible with most litter boxes, and a long-lasting battery that supports up to one month of monitoring per charge. Its IPX6 water-resistant build ensures easy cleaning, while privacy mode and family sharing options give users full control over their data and alerts.“International Cat Day is the perfect reminder that caring for our cats means more than love-it means proactive care,” says Brian, founder of Siipet.“Changes in litter box habits are among the earliest signs of urinary or digestive problems, yet they're often missed-especially in multi-cat homes.” He adds,“With LitterLens, we make those hidden signals visible through affordable, AI-powered insights, helping cat parents take action early and protect their cats' well-being.”Siipet believes that great pet care starts with really knowing our pets. After launching the PawTrack Camera to help pet parents stay close to their furry friends, the team is now excited to introduce LitterLens as the next step. It's all about making the little things-like litter box visits-easier to understand, so cat owners can catch changes early and feel more confident. With simple, smart tools like these, Siipet is helping people care better and feel even more connected to the pets they love.Interested cat owners can now sign up at siipet to stay in the loop, with early-bird pricing starting at $49.99 USD. The product will be available for purchase in early October.About SiipetSiipet is a pet tech company dedicated to making pet care smarter, simpler, and more connected. By combining intuitive design with AI-powered insights, Siipet creates tools that help pet owners understand their pets better-from tracking daily habits to spotting early signs of health issues. With products like the PawTrack Camera and LitterLens, Siipet turns everyday moments into meaningful data, helping people care for their pets with confidence and deepen the bond that makes pets family.

Jeff Bearden

At Large PR

+1 877-657-3575

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.