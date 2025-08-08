Regarding The Renewal Of UAB“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” EUR 400,000,000 Medium-Term Note Programme Guaranteed By The Republic Of Lithuania

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Valstybės investicinis kapitalas” (the Issuer) informs that the Issuer's Management Board by its Decision No. 28 of 5 August 2025 has approved the Issuer's renewed EUR 400,000,000 medium-term note programme (the Programme).

The renewed Programme is intended for investments aimed at strengthening Lithuania's defence and security industry. Notes issued under the Programme will be guaranteed by the State. In 2025, it is planned to issue notes worth up to EUR 55 million.

Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch is the arranger of the Programme, responsible for the offering of the notes and their admission to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.

Contact person :

Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail: ...

