Regarding The Renewal Of UAB“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” EUR 400,000,000 Medium-Term Note Programme Guaranteed By The Republic Of Lithuania

Regarding The Renewal Of UAB“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” EUR 400,000,000 Medium-Term Note Programme Guaranteed By The Republic Of Lithuania
The renewed Programme is intended for investments aimed at strengthening Lithuania's defence and security industry. Notes issued under the Programme will be guaranteed by the State. In 2025, it is planned to issue notes worth up to EUR 55 million.
Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch is the arranger of the Programme, responsible for the offering of the notes and their admission to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
Enclosed:
EUR 400,000,000 Medium-Term Note Programme.
Contact person :
Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
VIK Information Memorandum_amended and restated_06.08.2025 (Signed)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment