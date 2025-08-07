Skipton & Associates Expands 5-Star Insurance Claims Services Across Washington State

MENAFN - GetNews)Homeowners and business owners across Washington State now have greater access to one of the nation's top-rated public adjusting firms., a 5-star rated public adjusting company with nearly 30 years of experience, is proud to expand its operations throughout Washington with licensed local adjusters ready to assist policyholders with residential and commercial insurance claims.

Known for their exceptional service and proven results , Skipton & Associates has built a reputation for securing fair and accurate settlements for clients facing property losses due to fire, water damage, storm events, and other insured disasters. The firm's growing work in Washington includes successful claims in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, and surrounding areas .

“Washington is a key market for us,” said Justin R. Skipton , Vice President and Partner at Skipton & Associates.“We've been helping property owners in Washington for years and have a dedicated team, including licensed local adjuster Lee Metcalf , who brings valuable expertise and deep knowledge of Washington's insurance landscape. Our goal is always to advocate for our clients and ensure they receive the full and fair benefit of their insurance policies.”

Skipton & Associates stands apart by combining decades of experience , licensed adjusters on the ground , and a client-first approach that has earned the firm 5-star ratings across Google, Yelp, and other platforms. Specializing in large-loss insurance claims , the firm offers end-to-end support including damage documentation, policy review, claim preparation, and direct negotiation with insurance carriers.

Whether it's a commercial fire loss in Seattle or residential water damage in Spokane , Skipton's team is known for accurate claim preparation and fierce policyholder advocacy .

About Skipton & Associates

Founded in 1992, Skipton & Associates is a nationally recognized public adjusting firm representing residential and commercial property owners in Washington and across the U.S. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions in insurance settlements for its clients and offers a full team of adjusters, damage experts, and construction consultants to support complex claims. Justin R. Skipton , Vice President and Partner, currently serves as President of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) , reflecting Skipton's national leadership in policyholder advocacy and ethical claims handling. His father and founder, David Skipton , is widely regarded as one of the most credentialed public adjusters in the United States, holding multiple professional designations and over 30 years of experience. David frequently teaches classes and seminars to fellow public adjusters , sharing best practices in complex claim handling, policy interpretation, and professional ethics.

For more information or to request a free claim evaluation in Washington, contact:

(602) 957-8800 | ... |

Serving All of Washington State – Seattle . Spokane . Tacoma . Vancouver . Olympia