Nuvia Dental Implant Center To Open Seven New Locations In Second Half Of 2025



Harrison, NY (September)



Fremont, CA (September)



Richmond, VA (October)



Fort Mill, SC (October)



Torrance, CA (October)



Fresno, CA (November)

Kansas City, KS (November)



Each new location will offer Nuvia's Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours - a process that gives patients permanent, custom zirconia teeth just 24 hours after surgery. This life-changing approach removes the need for temporary dentures (healing teeth), multiple fitting appointments, or waiting months for permanent teeth.

Making Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours More Accessible

Nuvia's process is different from traditional dental implant treatment. While many clinics use temporary sets of teeth and require several appointments over many months, Nuvia provides patients with fixed, permanent teeth the very next day after surgery .

This is made possible by combining several parts of the process under one roof:



A full team that includes an oral surgeon, a restorative dentist, and a certified nurse anesthetist



An in-house lab at every center

Advanced 3D planning technology



By handling the full process from start to finish (and not relying on outsourcing form 3rd parties), each Nuvia location is able to deliver fast, high-quality results all while prioritizing safety , comfort, and dental implant success.

The upcoming locations are expected to help serve both local patients and traveling patients who often struggle to find qualified providers offering full arch dental implants in their area.

Changing Lives Across the US

With thousands of people across the country struggling with failing or missing teeth, more and more patients are looking for a permanent solution. Many patients have spent years in pain or frustration, trying partials, crowns, root canals, or removable dentures - without long-term success.

Nuvia's expanding network of centers is designed to meet that need by bringing a permanent, life-changing solution to more people, closer to where patients live.

The new centers also help support out-of-town patients who are looking for 24 hour permanent teeth and are willing to travel to Nuvia.

Locations like Torrance, Fremont, and Fresno expand Nuvia's reach in California while cities like Kansas City, Richmond, and Fort Mill provide new access points in the Midwest and Southeast.

Each location follows the same process and standards, offering a safe and consistent patient experience no matter where treatment takes place.

A Different Kind of Dental Implant Experience

Compared to decades-old traditional methods, what Nuvia is doing is truly unique. Backed by years of research and use of the latest technology, Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours is incredibly successful.

Nuvia's dental implant success rat in 2024 was 99.13%. This compares impressively to the 93-98% success rate reported in large studies of other dental implant providers. (1).

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center provides full mouth dental implants using a process that delivers permanent teeth just 24 hours after surgery. With in-house labs, a dedicated three-provider team, and advanced planning, Nuvia helps patients get a permanent new smile, designed to last a lifetime without temporary dentures or long delays.

To see if you may be a candidate for permanent teeth in 24 hours, take the 60-second quiz

Sources:

Source: (1) Pjetursson, B. E., Thoma, D., Jung, R., Zwahlen, M., & Zembic, A. (2012). A systematic review of the survival and complication rates of implant-supported fixed dental prostheses (FDPs) after a mean observation period of at least 5 years. Clinical Oral Implants Research, 23(Suppl 6), 22-38.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center