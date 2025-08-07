Ditchcarbon First To Earn UL Solutions Sustainability Information Calculator Verification

DitchCarbon Logo

Hybrid verified emission calculations

Microsoft Emissions Forecast

Assurance ready supplier emissions intelligence independently verified by UL Solutions. Removes major barrier to climate action by enterprises

- Adrian Wain, Lead Verifier, UL SolutionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DitchCarbon , the AI-powered scope 3 platform, today announced that it is the first company worldwide to have its greenhouse-gas (GHG) calculation methodology independently verified by UL Solutions. Following an ISO 14064-3 limited assurance engagement.Why This Matters.First in market: Recognition from UL Solutions, a global safety-science leader..Assurance-ready outputs: Reduce friction and back and forth during external reviews..Designed for scale: Turn thousands of suppliers into clear, comparable insights...fast.Audit & Reviewer SupportDitchCarbon complements existing audit workflows with free logins for auditors and a complete evidence trail for every calculation: inputs, transformations and outputs so reviewers can verify details directly and finish faster.Marc Munier, CEO of DitchCarbon, said:“For years, companies have struggled to gather and use supplier emissions data at scale in way that is assurance ready. By becoming the first platform to earn UL Solutions verification, DitchCarbon removes that pain point, meaning teams can focus on decarbonising, not worrying about whether the data they are capturing is accurate."The details.Scope: Version 24 of the DitchCarbon Portal, including AI-driven supplier-data detection, categorization, validation and spend-based allocation..Standards: Assessment performed using ISO 14064-3 procedures and criteria from the GHG Protocol Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) Standard and CDP reporting guidance.. Assurance Level: Limited assurance, confirming no evidence detected of material error in methodology, managed content or control environment.Adrian Wain, Lead Verifier, UL Solutions, commented:“As companies increase their use of AI-enabled solutions for sustainability reporting, they areseeking confirmation that the methodological basis, managed content and control environmentof the solutions are robust. DitchCarbon meets those expectations by becoming the firstsolution provider to undertake our rigorous Sustainability and Environmental informationCalculator Verification process.”

