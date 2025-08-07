403
Thailand, Cambodia Seal 13-Point Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a comprehensive 13-point ceasefire plan aimed at defusing tensions along their contested border following violent clashes last month that claimed dozens of lives.
The accord was finalized on Thursday during a General Border Committee meeting co-chaired by Cambodian Defense Chief Gen. Tea Seiha and his Thai counterpart Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.
Cambodia and Thailand "agree to maintain peace along the border, with Malaysia as mediator," stated the Cambodian Information Ministry in an official release.
The initiative’s objective is to "ensure peaceful coexistence between border communities," as reported by media.
Earlier Thursday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted the two defense ministers before their bilateral discussions with the border committee.
The visiting defense leaders have "given their commitment to observe a full ceasefire” in the disputed border zone, Anwar wrote on X following the meeting. “In fact both countries want Malaysia to continue facilitate peace negotiation without involving others within and outside ASEAN," he added, referencing the regional bloc of Southeast Asian nations.
Last month, cross-border hostilities erupted between the two neighbors, leading to numerous deaths and injuries. On July 28, during a trilateral meeting involving Malaysia’s prime minister, the countries agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.
"It was a meaningful meeting," Anwar remarked after his talks with the Cambodian and Thai defense chiefs.
The border committee’s sessions began Monday at the official level and culminated Thursday with the defense chiefs’ participation. Observers from Malaysia, the United States, and China also attended the meetings.
Anwar highlighted that his discussion with the defense ministers "resulted in a key consensus to sustain dialogue and uphold the ceasefire along the Thailand–Cambodia border."
"I appreciate the trust placed in Malaysia to continue facilitating the peace process," he said, noting the involvement of Malaysian Defense Forces Chief Gen. Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.
He confirmed the parties "reached several important agreements including full adherence to the ceasefire without any form of aggression, no increase or repositioning of troops, avoidance of provocative actions, and a firm commitment to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."
"We also discussed the proposed deployment of the ASEAN Observer Team to support monitoring efforts, humanitarian assistance and medical coordination at the border. Malaysia will continue to support this process in the belief that lasting peace is only possible through dialogue, mutual respect and genuine friendship," Anwar added.
The border dispute centers on Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, where tensions escalated following the death of a Cambodian soldier on May 28. The confrontations since have resulted in dozens of casualties, including civilians caught in the crossfire.
