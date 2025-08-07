Novak Djokovic Picks His 'Pinnacle Of Career' Moment, Says 'Watched This Video Probably A Million Times'

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic revealed that he will remember the final moments of the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medal game forever in his life.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion finally completed his career trophy cabinet by defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the gold medal match, ending a 16-year wait for the coveted medal.

'This will remain the pinnacle of my career'

"I've watched this video probably a million times," Djokovic told Laureus after being shown a playback of the final moments of the match, as quoted by Olympics.

"This will remain the pinnacle of my career, given the years I waited and worked for it. Heartbreaking losses in the last four Olympic Games I competed in prevented me from reaching this milestone. I will remember this moment forever," he added.

Djokovic won the Paris Olympics gold without dropping a set

Djokovic's run in Paris was nothing short of sensational. He didn't drop a set throughout the tournament and avenged a painful Wimbledon final loss to Alcaraz just weeks earlier.

The Olympic gold was Djokovic's only title of the 2024 season, and completed his career golden slam.

The 38-year-old's victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris 2024 final completed his quest to win every major accolade the sport can offer includes winning all four Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the ATP Finals, and every Masters event.

Tennis at LA 2028 will be hosted at the Tennis Center in Carson, which is currently a USTA high-performance training base. (ANI)