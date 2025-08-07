3 CRPF Personnel Killed, 15 Injured In Road Accident In Udhampur

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning from an operation from Basant Garh. The vehicle belongs to the 187 battalion of the force.

The vehicle was carrying 23 personnel. While two personnel died on the spot, 16 others were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to three.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed concern over the incident.

“Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF,” he posted.

“I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured,” he added.

Moreover, Army helicopters have been pressed to airlift the injured.

Officials said that on the request of the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Army Helicopters have been pressed into service to airlift the seriously injured. (With PTI inputs)