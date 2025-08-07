Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Smart. Fast. Precise: Compact and affordable PIXMA printers designed to fit your life


2025-08-07 01:34:33
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 6 August 2025 – Canon is excited to introduce two ultra-compact 3-in-1 printers built for speed, convenience, and seamless smartphone connectivity. Designed for the modern, connected lifestyle, these new PIXMA printers consist of the TS6540i (featuring OLED screen) and the TS4140i.
At just 374mm wide, the two models seamlessly fit into small desk spaces and stand out with a minimalist, modern look. Whether you're working from a home office, printing schoolwork at the kitchen table, or creating photo prints from your phone, these printers bring power and precision without the bulk. Paired with longer print heads and a boosted print engine, they deliver blazing-fast speeds and a rapid First Print Out Time (FPOT).
Supercharge your productivity
The new printers are designed to keep up with a high-performance workflow. Users get to enjoy impressive print speeds of up to 14.0 ipm (monochrome) and 9.0 ipm (colour)*, paired with a quick First Print Out Time (FPOT) of approximately 7.5 seconds for monochrome and 9.5 seconds for colour**. The enhanced print head features more nozzles for greater coverage and precision, helping you complete large jobs efficiently. Combined with fast copy speeds, this printer is built to deliver maximum productivity with minimal wait times.
Exceptional print clarity
These printers deliver professional-quality prints with razor-sharp text and crisp detail. A new pigment black ink ensures text definition, while optimised droplet placement and edge processing technology enhance overall print accuracy and clarity. For homes and businesses requiring precision, a dedicated barcode printing mode enables high-quality barcode and QR code printing, ideal for labels, inventory, and logistics applications

MENAFN07082025007718016573ID1109896336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search