403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Smart. Fast. Precise: Compact and affordable PIXMA printers designed to fit your life
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 6 August 2025 – Canon is excited to introduce two ultra-compact 3-in-1 printers built for speed, convenience, and seamless smartphone connectivity. Designed for the modern, connected lifestyle, these new PIXMA printers consist of the TS6540i (featuring OLED screen) and the TS4140i.
At just 374mm wide, the two models seamlessly fit into small desk spaces and stand out with a minimalist, modern look. Whether you're working from a home office, printing schoolwork at the kitchen table, or creating photo prints from your phone, these printers bring power and precision without the bulk. Paired with longer print heads and a boosted print engine, they deliver blazing-fast speeds and a rapid First Print Out Time (FPOT).
Supercharge your productivity
The new printers are designed to keep up with a high-performance workflow. Users get to enjoy impressive print speeds of up to 14.0 ipm (monochrome) and 9.0 ipm (colour)*, paired with a quick First Print Out Time (FPOT) of approximately 7.5 seconds for monochrome and 9.5 seconds for colour**. The enhanced print head features more nozzles for greater coverage and precision, helping you complete large jobs efficiently. Combined with fast copy speeds, this printer is built to deliver maximum productivity with minimal wait times.
Exceptional print clarity
These printers deliver professional-quality prints with razor-sharp text and crisp detail. A new pigment black ink ensures text definition, while optimised droplet placement and edge processing technology enhance overall print accuracy and clarity. For homes and businesses requiring precision, a dedicated barcode printing mode enables high-quality barcode and QR code printing, ideal for labels, inventory, and logistics applications
At just 374mm wide, the two models seamlessly fit into small desk spaces and stand out with a minimalist, modern look. Whether you're working from a home office, printing schoolwork at the kitchen table, or creating photo prints from your phone, these printers bring power and precision without the bulk. Paired with longer print heads and a boosted print engine, they deliver blazing-fast speeds and a rapid First Print Out Time (FPOT).
Supercharge your productivity
The new printers are designed to keep up with a high-performance workflow. Users get to enjoy impressive print speeds of up to 14.0 ipm (monochrome) and 9.0 ipm (colour)*, paired with a quick First Print Out Time (FPOT) of approximately 7.5 seconds for monochrome and 9.5 seconds for colour**. The enhanced print head features more nozzles for greater coverage and precision, helping you complete large jobs efficiently. Combined with fast copy speeds, this printer is built to deliver maximum productivity with minimal wait times.
Exceptional print clarity
These printers deliver professional-quality prints with razor-sharp text and crisp detail. A new pigment black ink ensures text definition, while optimised droplet placement and edge processing technology enhance overall print accuracy and clarity. For homes and businesses requiring precision, a dedicated barcode printing mode enables high-quality barcode and QR code printing, ideal for labels, inventory, and logistics applications
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment