Tajikistan's Currency Strengthens Sharply In 1H2025

The official exchange rate of Tajikistan's somoni against the US dollar strengthened by 9.4 percent in the first half of 2025, compared to a 2.7 percent appreciation during the same period in 2024, Trend reports via the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The bank noted that amid global economic instability, the currencies of Tajikistan's main trading partners also experienced changes: the Russian ruble appreciated by 22.8 percent, the Belarusian ruble by 14.6 percent, the Kazakh tenge by 0.6 percent, the Uzbek sum by 2.1 percent, and the Chinese yuan by 0.4 percent, while the Turkish lira weakened by 12.6 percent and the Kyrgyz som by 0.5 percent. In June 2025, the annual inflation rate escalated to 3.6 percent, positioning itself at the lower threshold of the National Bank's designated target corridor (5 percent ±2 p.p.) and marginally surpassing the June 2024 benchmark by 0.1 basis points.



