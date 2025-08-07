Tajikistan's Currency Strengthens Sharply In 1H2025
The bank noted that amid global economic instability, the
currencies of Tajikistan's main trading partners also experienced
changes: the Russian ruble appreciated by 22.8 percent, the
Belarusian ruble by 14.6 percent, the Kazakh tenge by 0.6 percent,
the Uzbek sum by 2.1 percent, and the Chinese yuan by 0.4 percent,
while the Turkish lira weakened by 12.6 percent and the Kyrgyz som
by 0.5 percent. In June 2025, the annual inflation rate escalated
to 3.6 percent, positioning itself at the lower threshold of the
National Bank's designated target corridor (5 percent ±2 p.p.) and
marginally surpassing the June 2024 benchmark by 0.1 basis
points.
