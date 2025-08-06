PARIS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors, its founding President, and the employees of Artprice are mobilizing all resources toward AI, both through the continued development of its proprietary AI and through its advanced partnership with Perplexity. Indeed, AI will be a revolution "more important than the smartphone and the Internet," according to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, on August 4, 2025, who clearly placed artificial intelligence at the center of all concerns-like all CEOs of the GAFAM.

Perplexity AI

AI Intuitive Artmarket - Artprice

Continue Reading

For the last quarter of 2025, Artprice by Artmarket aims, for the third consecutive time, to obtain the "Innovative Company" label from the Public Investment Bank (BPI), with a highly sophisticated development of a new proprietary AI integrating into Intuitive Artmarket®, in collaboration with two major French players in AI, in perfect compliance with the European AI Act applicable since August 2, 2025, of which the second part was highly anticipated.

This AI economic sector relies on five pillars of computer science history: Big Data, Deep Learning, Data Mining, proprietary algorithms, and of course a Core Business based on the sale of ultra-qualified information with data normalization across all processes. This information produced by Artprice by Artmarket plays a capital role and possesses full intellectual property ownership of all five pillars, with confirmed copyright and neighboring rights over all algorithms, databases, Big Data, machine learning (deep learning), and neural networks.

Artprice, owning the world's largest physical collection of sales catalogs and manuscripts from 1700 to the present day (latest valuation 01/2025 for €42M) , will be able with this war chest through its Intuitive Artmarket AI 2025/2030 to multiply its unique worldwide data volume by a factor of 25 to 30 times without impacting its costs, primarily payroll, with exponential endogenous revenue growth.

News and outlook for H2 2025, H1 2026, heading toward 2025/2030

Comprehensive source of economic, scientific, and historical analysis by Perplexity© on the Artprice/Perplexity mixed subscription, following multiple exchanges of expertise, applications, and intellectual property law between both companies:

Source and full text by Perplexity:

"Revolutionary Artprice-Perplexity Alliance: The Mixed Subscription for the Second Half of 2025/2026 Will Redefine Market Intelligence and Open a New Philosophical Dimension for AI"

This analysis reveals the major strategic interest for Artprice by Artmarket to integrate Perplexity Professional and Max subscriptions into its commercial offerings for the second half of 2025. This initiative transcends a mere economic opportunity and becomes part of a revolutionary philosophical approach that redefines the relationship between artificial intelligence and cultural expertise. The alliance between the world leader in art market information and the most advanced AI platform, according to assessments by various departments and Thierry Ehrmann, opens a new paradigm of educational support toward mastery of prompt engineering and context engineering for a clientele of international scholars.

Strategic Context and Genesis of the Technological Alliance

Unchallenged Leadership of Artprice in the Digital Art Ecosystem

Artprice by Artmarket occupies a uniquely dominant position on the global art information market for 28 years, relying on outstanding technological infrastructure that processes 35 megabytes of data per second per employee, surpassing European averages by more than 20 times. This remarkable technical performance provides the foundation for the collaboration with Perplexity, demonstrating Artprice's ability to integrate and make the most of the most advanced AI technologies.

Artprice's databases, with over 880,000 listed artists and more than 30 million auction results spanning three centuries of art history since 1700, represent the world's most comprehensive informational heritage in the artistic field. This patrimonial wealth, enriched by 181 million images and managed through partnerships with 7,200 auction houses worldwide, creates a unique data ecosystem that, combined with Perplexity's real-time search capabilities, generates unprecedented synergies.

Technological Assessment and Selection of Perplexity as a Strategic Partner

Comprehensive Evaluation Process and Informed Technology Choice

In its research and development activities, Artprice maintains an active technological watch by subscribing to practically all the main AI platforms available on the market, ensuring a continuous strategic overview of AI developments. This thorough evaluation approach, led under the direction of Thierry Ehrmann, founder and AI specialist since 1987, with his IT teams, enables Artprice to maintain deep expertise in assessing the performance, accuracy, and reliability of AI platforms.

Based on this comprehensive evaluation of over 20 leading AI platforms, Artprice determined that Perplexity's approach-particularly through its Premium Perplexity Labs service-represents the most advanced AI technology currently available. The differentiating criteria identified include Perplexity's error rate, close to zero and unmatched to date, and its systematic methodology of citing official sources with URLs, offering the transparency and verifiability that Artprice requires for professional art market analysis.

Advanced Technological Architecture of Perplexity

Perplexity Labs is the most sophisticated AI service currently available, leveraging cutting-edge language models including GPT-4o and Claude 4.0 Sonnet, enabling deep analysis and generation of high-quality content. The platform conducts autonomous sessions of about 10 minutes or more, combining deep web browsing, code execution, graph creation, and multi-tool integration to transform ideas into complete deliverables.

The critical advantage of Perplexity's approach is its exclusive reliance on official sources, which it cites automatically with URLs, guaranteeing transparency and verifiability. This methodology aligns perfectly with academic and professional research standards, providing users with traceable and reliable information-essential characteristics for Artprice's scholarly clientele comprised of fine arts experts, art historians, museum curators, and academic researchers.

Commercial Strategy for Mixed Subscriptions H2 2025, H1 2026, 2025/2030 Vision

Pricing Structure and Premium Positioning

The integration of Perplexity Professional ($20/month) and Max ($200/month or $2,000/year with a 20% discount) into Artprice's offerings represents a particularly relevant mutual value enhancement strategy. These prices, positioned in the premium segment of the AI market, perfectly match the profile of Artprice's clientele, made up of professionals and institutions with budgets dedicated to technological excellence and advanced research.

Perplexity Pro offers unlimited Pro searches (over 300 per day), access to the most advanced AI models (GPT-4, Claude 3, Mistral), Copilot features, and access to reliable sources. Enterprise Pro adds unlimited collaborative capabilities, 500 in-depth searches per day, and 50 Perplexity Labs queries per month-features especially suited to the needs of cultural institutions and research teams.

Additional Revenue Generation and Economic Synergies

Integrating Perplexity subscriptions into Artprice's commercial offering generates several significant supplementary revenue streams. First, commissions from Perplexity subscription sales create a recurring income flow that adds to Artprice's traditional database revenue. Second, this premium offering enables Artprice to justify a higher price for its own combined subscriptions, creating a cross-valuation effect.

Analysis of the art AI market reveals exceptional growth, with a value increasing from $212 million in 2022 to a projected $5.8 billion by 2032-a 40.5% annual growth rate. This market expansion, combined with Artprice's position as the global leader and Perplexity's technological excellence, creates a favorable economic context for developing premium mixed-subscription offers.

Strategic Financial Impact

Financial projections show considerable additional revenue potential for the alliance. With a base of 9.3 million clients, even a modest 2.5% conversion rate would generate $156.24 million in additional annual revenue, of which about $47 million would go to Artprice, based on a partnership distribution model. This economic model far exceeds the outlook for traditional organic growth.

Educational Dimension: Introduction to Prompt Engineering and Context Engineering

Advanced Prompt Engineering Training for a Scholarly Clientele

Introducing Artprice's clients to prompt engineering represents a major educational challenge, transcending mere technical training to become part of a movement to democratize advanced artificial intelligence. Rapid engineering, defined as the art of designing precise instructions to guide AI models toward desired responses, is a key skill for unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence systems.

This training takes on special significance in the artistic and cultural context, where terminological precision, deep historical knowledge, and an understanding of aesthetic nuances are essential. Artprice's clients-fine arts experts, art historians, museum curators, collectors, and academic researchers-already possess the necessary domain expertise to create presented prompts but require support to master the technical specifics of interacting with AI.

Evolution Toward Context Engineering: The New Frontier of AI

Context engineering represents an evolution from prompt engineering, involving the design of systems that determine what information an AI model should naturally consider before generating a response. This revolutionary approach creates rich informational environments where AI can access historical data, specialized documents, user preferences, and available tools to produce more relevant and contextualized analyses.

In the art market domain, context engineering takes on an especially rich dimension by enabling the integration of Artprice's vast databases with Perplexity's real-time search capabilities. This integration creates unprecedented analytical possibilities, where queries about an artist or work can simultaneously draw on historical auction data, current market trends, recent critical analyses, and biographical information, offering a comprehensive and up-to-date view impossible to obtain elsewhere.

Structured Training Program and Personalized Support

The educational support offered by Artprice is built around a structured program tailored to its scholarly clientele's specific needs. The program includes modules on the fundamentals of rapid engineering, query optimization for the art field, and mastery of advanced features in Perplexity Labs. The training is designed to gradually develop users' autonomy in using AI while preserving their domain expertise as a competitive advantage.

The pedagogical approach favors learning through practice and experimentation, with case studies specific to the art market and concrete projects supervised by experts. This methodology enables participants to develop not only their technical skills but also their critical thinking and ability to enhance the relevance and reliability of AI-generated responses.

Expert Clientele and Specific Needs for Knowledge Expansion

Sophisticated Profile of Artprice's Clientele

Artprice's clientele is distinguished by its exceptionally high level of expertise and its constant demand for deepening knowledge. Comprised of fine arts experts, auction house directors, private and institutional collectors, art historians, cultural institutions, international museum curators, and researchers and academics specializing in the art market, this clientele represents the intellectual elite of the global art sector.

These high-level professionals, described as "great scholars with a permanent demand to expand their fields of knowledge," form a public particularly receptive to technological innovations capable of enriching their expertise and improving their professional effectiveness. Their advanced academic training and practical experience position them ideally to leverage the advanced capabilities of AI, provided they receive guidance in mastering the appropriate tools and methodologies.

Specific Challenges of the Art Market and the Contribution of AI

The art market has unique features that make AI particularly valuable to industry professionals. The complexity of the information to be managed-including the history of works, market trends, auction data, critical analyses, biographical information on artists, and socioeconomic contexts-requires research and analysis capabilities that go beyond traditional human means.

Recent market developments, marked by the emergence of new collectors (44% new buyers in 2024 according to gallery reports), the rise of AI-generated art, and the transformation of selling methods due to growing digital integration, create new information needs that only a hybrid approach combining human expertise and AI can address effectively.

Democratization of Access to Technological Excellence

Integrating Perplexity subscriptions into Artprice's offering is a form of democratizing access to the most advanced AI technologies for the international art community. This approach enables mid-sized cultural institutions, independent researchers, and private collectors to access analysis and research tools comparable to those used by the world's largest institutions.

Scientific Innovation: The World's Largest Documentary Collection

The major strategic asset resides in Artprice's documentary collection: the largest set of manuscripts and sales catalogs from 1700 to today. This physical Library of Alexandria, annotated and analyzed by Artprice's historians and experts, represents 210 million images of artworks with a hard core of 18 million tokenized images.

Integrating this patrimonial documentation with Perplexity Labs' capabilities will create unprecedented synergies for historical and predictive analysis of the art market. This combination will reveal hidden patterns in the evolution of artistic tastes, valuations, and cultural trends over more than three centuries.

This democratization is part of a broader trend in the evolution of the art market toward greater accessibility, illustrated by the 17% growth in sales by dealers with turnover below $250,000, and the increase in auction sales for works under $5,000. The Artprice-Perplexity alliance contributes to this trend by making technological excellence accessible to a broader audience of professionals and knowledgeable amateurs.

Philosophical Dimension: A New Paradigm for AI in Art and Culture

Redefining Intelligence in the Artistic Context

The alliance between Artprice and Perplexity transcends purely economic and technological considerations and is part of a profound philosophical reflection on the nature of intelligence and its manifestation in the artistic and cultural domain. This philosophical dimension, emphasized by Thierry Ehrmann in his statement "There can be no artificial intelligence without human intelligence," sets a new paradigm of complementarity between human and artificial cognitive capacities.

This philosophical approach opposes reductionist views of AI that see machines as substitutes for human intelligence, offering instead a symbiotic vision in which AI amplifies and enriches human capacities without replacing them. In the artistic context, this philosophy is especially significant because it recognizes that aesthetic understanding, cultural appreciation, and critical judgment remain fundamentally human, even when assisted by advanced technological tools.

Epistemological Implications for Art Sciences

Integrating AI into artistic research practices and art market analysis raises fundamental epistemological questions about the production and validation of knowledge in this field. The approach developed by Artprice and Perplexity-based on systematic citation of official sources and information verifiability-establishes new standards of scientific rigor for AI use in cultural research.

This methodological shift deeply influences academic and professional practices, enabling researchers to access documentary bodies of unprecedented scale while adhering to traditional scientific rigor. The AI's ability to process thousands of sources simultaneously and identify complex patterns opens new research possibilities unthinkable using traditional methods.

Forward-looking Vision: Toward a Techno-ecology of the Sensitive

The Artprice-Perplexity alliance fits within a forward-looking vision that goes beyond the simple instrumental use of technology to propose a true "techno-ecology of the sensitive," where digital tools become organic extensions of human sensibility and intelligence. This approach recognizes that aesthetic experience and cultural understanding cannot be reduced to computational processes, but can be enriched and deepened by appropriate intelligent systems.

This philosophy of AI in art stands out from purely functionalist approaches by recognizing the existential and subjective dimension of artistic experience. It proposes a model of human-machine interaction where technology serves to reveal and explore the hidden dimensions of aesthetic experience rather than to replace or simplify it.

Impact on the Educational and Professional Art Ecosystem

Transformation of Pedagogical Practices in Artistic Education

Artprice's initiative to integrate AI training into its services is part of a broader transformation of pedagogical practices in artistic and cultural education. This shift, seen in many educational institutions, reflects the need to adapt training to the sector's new technological realities.

Training programs developed around the Artprice-Perplexity alliance contribute to the emergence of new professional profiles, such as "AI Artists," "Prompt Designers," or "Generative AI Specialists," responding to a growing demand in the job market for the creative industries. This professionalization of AI use in art creates new career opportunities while preserving the importance of traditional artistic training.

Influence on Cultural and Museum Institutions

The impact of the Artprice-Perplexity alliance extends beyond the commercial framework to influence practices in global cultural and museum institutions. Museums-an important part of Artprice's clientele-benefit from these technological innovations to improve their conservation, research, and cultural mediation practices.

This influence is particularly evident in the development of new approaches to cultural mediation, where AI allows for the creation of personalized and interactive experiences for visitors. Institutions can use these technologies to develop adaptive visitor journeys, personalized recommendation systems, and in-depth analysis tools for their collections.

Creation of an International Network of Technological Excellence

The Artprice-Perplexity alliance contributes to the creation of an international network of technological excellence in the artistic and cultural sphere, connecting institutions, professionals, and researchers worldwide in innovative AI application practices. This network, bolstered by Artprice's multilingual distribution in 119 countries and 11 languages, encourages the exchange of best practices and the collaborative development of new applications.

This international dimension takes on particular importance in the current geopolitical context, as France seeks to position itself as the world's third power in artificial intelligence after the US and China. The Artprice-Perplexity alliance, recognized and supported by French authorities, contributes to this ambition by showcasing French excellence in applying AI to the cultural and creative sectors.

Future Perspectives and Strategic Developments

Technological Roadmap 2025-2030

The collaboration between Artprice and Perplexity fits into a long-term strategic vision articulated around Artprice's 2025-2030 plan, positioning the company as the global leader in AI-driven art market information. This roadmap foresees the progressive development of deeper integrations between Artprice's proprietary technologies, including its Intuitive Artmarket® AI and its Blind Spot AI® technology, with Perplexity's advanced capabilities.

Future developments will likely focus on creating seamless integration between Artprice's historical data and Perplexity's real-time search capabilities, particularly via API connections or shared analysis platforms. The partnership could also explore joint development of AI tools specifically designed for art market analysis and prediction.

Expansion into New Markets and Applications

The success of this collaboration opens up prospects for expansion into other specialized knowledge domains, generally extending the influence of both companies beyond the traditional art market. The official recognition of La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos (dixit NYT) by Thierry Ehrmann-at the heart of Artprice's headquarters-as a total work of art by the French Minister of Culture, Madame Rachida DATI, and its role in the national AI development strategy indicates potential government support for extending this collaboration model.

Such cultural expansion could include developing similar applications in other sectors, such as architectural heritage, music, literature, or film, creating an integrated artificial cultural intelligence ecosystem. The methodological approach developed as part of the Artprice-Perplexity alliance could thus serve as a model for other sectors requiring the analysis of large amounts of cultural and historical data.

Contribution to Global AI Innovation

The Artprice-Perplexity alliance positions both companies to continue leading innovation in AI applications for the cultural and creative industries. Joint research and development efforts are producing new AI methodologies applicable beyond art market analysis, broadly contributing to the wider development of AI in cultural preservation and market intelligence.

The partnership's focus on precision, verification, and transparency establishes new standards for AI applications in specialized knowledge domains, essentially influencing global AI industry practices. This methodological contribution goes beyond immediate commercial impact and aims to improve the technological and ethical standards of applied artificial intelligence.

Conclusion: Toward a New Paradigm of Cultural Intelligence

The strategic alliance between Artprice by Artmarket and Perplexity, as embodied in the mixed subscription offer for H2 2025, H1 2026, and the horizon to 2025/2030, represents far more than just a commercial opportunity. It ushers in a new paradigm of cultural intelligence in which centuries-old human expertise and cutting-edge technological abilities converge to create unprecedented possibilities for analysis, understanding, and appreciation of the world's artistic heritage.

This revolutionary initiative meets the specific needs of a clientele of international scholars by offering personalized support toward mastering the most advanced AI technologies, while maintaining and enriching their traditional expertise. The educational approach developed around prompt engineering and context engineering opens new intellectual and professional avenues for art market actors.

Beyond economic considerations, this alliance carries a profound philosophical vision that reconciles technological progress and humanistic values, demonstrating that AI can help deepen our understanding of art and culture rather than replace it. This philosophical dimension, driven by Thierry Ehrmann's conviction that "There can be no artificial intelligence without human intelligence," establishes a model for human-machine interaction that respects the specificity of aesthetic and cultural experience.

The impact of this collaboration goes far beyond the art market, contributing to the redefinition of the relationship between technology and culture across the entire global creative ecosystem. By positioning France at the forefront of cultural innovation and creating an international network of technological excellence, this alliance is helping to usher in a new era in which AI becomes a tool for broadening and democratizing access to culture rather than threatening traditional practices."

#0

According to Thierry Ehrmann, President of Artmarket and Founder of Artprice:

"This highly relevant analysis, fully produced by Perplexity, shows, after our many discussions, that it has perfectly understood Artprice's alignment and strict respect for the intellectual property of its databases. Perplexity, which has perfectly recognized our AI work for over a decade, is charting a shared path for us with AI in the service of the art market, with extreme finesse, which Artprice can only fully endorse."

Copyright 1987-2025 thierry Ehrmann -

Artprice's econometrics department can answer all your questions relating to personalized statistics and analyses: [email protected]

Find out more about our services with the artist in a free demonstration:

Our services:

About com:

Artmarket is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris. The latest TPI analysis includes more than 18,000 individual shareholders excluding foreign shareholders, companies, banks, FCPs, UCITS: Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Watch a video about Artmarket and its Artprice department:

Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by thierry Ehrmann, the company's CEO. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur (created in 1987). cf. the certified biography from Who's Who In France©:

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 879,900 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest art market image bank in the world with no less than 181 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databases from 7,200 auction houses and continuously publishes art market trends for the main agencies and press titles in the world in 121 countries and 11 languages.

Artmarket makes available to its 9.3 million members (members log in) the advertisements posted by its Members, who now constitute the first global Standardized Marketplace® for buying and selling artworks at fixed prices.

There is now a future for the Art Market with Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), which has supported the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the art market.

See our 2024 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2025 by Artprice by Artmarket: artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2024

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2024 Contemporary Art Market Report:

artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2024

Summary of Artmarket press releases with its Artprice department:

Follow all the Art Market news in real-time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

(more than 6.5 million subscribers)

twitter/artmarketdotcom

twitter/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and the universe of Artmarket and its Artprice department: video

whose head office is the famous Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La Demeure of Chaos:

La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos – Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture.

Confidential bilingual work, now made public:



L'Obs - The Museum of the Future:

(more than 4.1 million subscribers)

Contact Artmarket and its Artprice department - Contact: [email protected]

Photo -

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Artmarket

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED