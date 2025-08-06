Dark Horse Cpas Announce Hiring Of Chris Papp As Principal Accelerator

Chris Papp, CPA

Papp Begins Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and tax Practice in Denver, CO

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Chris Papp, CPA, as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Papp's strong technical foundation, entrepreneurial drive, and client-focused mindset earned him a seat in the highly selective program.

Chris earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and holds an active CPA license from the state of Colorado. He has spent his career supporting individual and business clients through complex tax planning and compliance, with a growing interest in building a firm of his own. After exploring what it would take to launch independently, he found the path he was looking for at Dark Horse.

"I had thought about starting my own practice for years, but the infrastructure and lift required always made it feel out of reach," said Papp. "Dark Horse bridges that gap. It removes the biggest obstacles and empowers you to move from idea to reality-with the right support behind you."

He was equally drawn to the collaborative culture and broad client solution set. "No two businesses are the same, and their accounting needs often go well beyond tax," he said. "With access to the broader Dark Horse network, I'm not just a tax preparer-I'm a true advisor who can tap the right expertise at the right time."

When it comes to tax planning for individuals, Papp takes a proactive approach. "Once a major life event has happened, it's often too late to optimize for taxes after the fact. I want my clients to be prepared ahead of time-sometimes that's the difference between missing an opportunity and realizing their goals sooner than they thought."

"Chris brings the ideal combination of empathy, experience, and entrepreneurial fire," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He knows how to build trust and deliver value, and he's exactly the kind of professional we created the Accelerator Program to support. We're thrilled to welcome him aboard."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing, and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway or by emailing [email protected] .

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse .

