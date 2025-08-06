Presented By The Charming Taste Of Europe: Imathia Kiwis,A Model Of Traceability, Sustainability, And Quality

Grown with integrity and rooted in the fertile lands of Greece, Imathia kiwis exemplify the values of certified quality, sustainable agriculture, and European excellence.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imathia kiwis from Greece stand out as a benchmark of European agricultural excellence at a time when transparency, sustainability, and traceability are not just added values, but essential expectations. Grown with care and integrity, Imathia kiwis are the product of a region where tradition meets innovation. At the heart of their cultivation is the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , a recognized leader in Greece's fresh produce sector. ASIAC brings together expertise, technology, and a strong commitment to quality. It is also a proud partner of The Charming Taste of Europe , the EU co-funded initiative that promotes premium European products in North America.

Imathia kiwis are not only delicious, they are grown with intention and responsibility. Originating in the fertile plains of Northern Greece, this fruit thrives thanks to ideal climatic and soil conditions that create exceptional flavor and nutritional value production process is rigorously monitored and rooted in cooperative expertise. ASIAC employs a fully integrated supply chain, ensuring every step, from cultivation and harvest to packaging and export, is traceable, transparent, and aligned with the highest EU quality standards. This traceability guarantees consumers a product that is safe, fresh, and cultivated with care.

Moreover, the growers share a common mission that extends beyond cultivation: to deliver nutritious food while safeguarding the environment and the future of their communities. This creates a living connection between generations of farming tradition and today's demand for integrity and accountability.

The commitment to quality is matched by a strong focus on sustainability. ASIAC producers have adopted environmentally responsible practices, such as minimizing plastic use and utilizing recyclable packaging produced locally in Greece. The cooperatives also provide significant employment to local communities, supporting more than 1,600 permanent and seasonal jobs, while preserving the land through practices that prioritize soil health and biodiversity. The result is a kiwi that not only tastes good, but also does good.

As The Charming Taste of Europe continues to introduce North American audiences to some of Europe's finest agricultural products, Imathia kiwis offer a clear example of why choosing European means choosing certified quality, territorial authenticity, and trust. Perfect for warm-weather enjoyment, whether sliced into a salad, blended into smoothies, or eaten fresh, these kiwis offer more than great taste: they represent the values of an entire region.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope

