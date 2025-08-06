Revitalise Concrete Surfaces With Lasting Colour And Protection: Crommelin Diamondtough Coloured Sealer

MENAFN - GetNews)Australian surface solutions innovator Crommelin has unveiled its latest breakthrough in protective coatings: the DiamondTough Coloured Sealer range.

Designed for homeowners, contractors, and commercial users alike, this premium-grade product allows users to bring dull, weathered concrete surfaces back to life while shielding them from the elements.

Unlike standard paving paints, the DiamondTough Coloured Sealer combines deep-penetrating tint technology with a hard-wearing finish, ensuring long-lasting vibrancy, UV protection, and resistance against oil, grease, and foot traffic.

With Colour Tints in a diverse colour range, including Charcoal, Basalt, Terracotta, Warm Sand, Light Grey, and Mid Grey - the product gives renovators and builders complete control over customisation and finish. They need only add their chosen colour of DiamondTough Colour Tint to the Coloured Sealer Tint Base.

“DiamondTough Coloured Sealer is about giving people a product that not only looks fantastic but also lasts in harsh Australian conditions,” said a Crommelin spokesperson.

“It's an ideal solution for driveways, patios, walkways, and commercial spaces where both appearance and protection matter.”







Key product benefits:



Tintable to over a dozen designer-inspired colours

UV stable, non-yellowing, and low-maintenance finish

Suitable for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic

Superior adhesion and weather resistance Easy to apply for both trade professionals and DIY users

With demand rising for durable concrete colour solutions that combine performance with aesthetic appeal, DiamondToough Coloured Sealers are set to become a staple in the Australian coatings market.

For more information or stockist enquiries, visit: