Cambodia, Thailand sign extended ceasefire to end deadly border clash
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have formalized a new ceasefire aimed at ending a deadly border confrontation that flared up earlier this year. The agreement was signed on Sunday during a ceremony overseen by US President Donald Trump, who had helped broker the initial truce.
The two Southeast Asian nations have long been at odds over border demarcations dating back to the colonial era. Their simmering dispute escalated into violence in July, when cross-border shelling and gunfire lasted five days and forced hundreds of thousands to flee nearby areas. A Malaysia-mediated meeting later produced a temporary truce, which served as the foundation for Sunday’s accord.
The updated ceasefire was signed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.
Building on the July agreement, the new deal outlines steps to de-escalate tensions and promote long-term stability along the shared border. It includes provisions for Thailand to release 18 detained Cambodian soldiers, mutual withdrawal of heavy weaponry, joint demining operations, and enhanced measures to combat illegal cross-border activity.
Following the signing, the Thai leader said that removing weapons from the frontier would begin “promptly,” alongside the release of Cambodian POWs, while also announcing a new trade cooperation framework. His Cambodian counterpart commended the agreement and expressed gratitude toward Trump, noting that he had nominated the US president for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
The US president described the accord as “monumental” and “historic.” He also praised his own involvement in achieving the breakthrough, saying he was skilled at making “peace deals” and that it was “almost a hobby.” After the signing ceremony, Trump concluded separate agreements with both nations—one on reciprocal trade with Cambodia and another on critical minerals with Thailand.
