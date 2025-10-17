More Than 150 Cheeses Enter Raclette World Championships

The public and cheese producers are invited to celebrate“the love of raclette” with three days of competitions, tastings and meetings.“Building on the success of its first edition, the event promises to be more international than ever,” say the organisers.

The cheeses in the running will first be judged by a mixed jury, made up of gastronomy professionals and consumers selected by lottery from the general public. An“international super-jury” made up of experts in the field will then select the best cheeses.

+ Swiss claim record for world's largest raclette

There are five categories of raclette cheese in competition: made from raw alpine cow's milk, raw cow's milk, thermised/pasteurised cow's milk, goat's milk and sheep's milk. A“children's favourite” will also be awarded in the Alpine cheese category.

While Switzerland is very well represented in the competition, countries such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, the Czech Republic and the United States have also submitted cheeses.

The first edition of the event was held in 2023 in Morgins. Products from cantons Valais and Obwalden were crowned the best raclette cheeses out of 87 submitted by seven countries.

