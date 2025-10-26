403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says he hopes China to help to deal with Russia to reach peace
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed a desire for China’s assistance in persuading Russia to engage in peace talks over the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Asia, Trump said, “I'd like China to help us out with Russia,” ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
Despite Trump’s optimism, Beijing remains Russia’s closest ally, providing critical economic and military support since Western sanctions were imposed over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Trump’s remarks came after a challenging week for Kyiv, with the US withholding Tomahawk cruise missiles, the EU not releasing frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defense, and a rise in lethal strikes across the country.
Ending the conflict has become a central focus for Trump, though progress has been limited. A planned summit with Vladimir Putin in August failed to produce results, prompting the president to express growing frustration with Moscow. “Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don't go anywhere,” he said earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Trump announced sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies, marking the first direct measures of his administration against Moscow over the war. The Kremlin dismissed the sanctions as ineffective, claiming it is “immune” to such actions.
While trade issues are expected to dominate his talks with Xi, Trump stated that he would raise all relevant topics, including the Ukraine conflict. “I'd like to see China help us out [with Russia].
I have a very good relationship... with President Xi. Very good,” he said, emphasizing that Xi also wants to see the war conclude. Earlier, Trump suggested that Xi “can have a big influence on Putin.”
China has avoided criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine and has been accused of supporting Moscow’s military effort through oil purchases and dual-use material supplies, claims Beijing denies. Putin and Xi have promoted their partnership as a “friendship with no limits,” with Russia relying on Chinese energy imports to offset losses from Western sanctions. The alliance was on full display last month during a Beijing meeting with Putin, Xi, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which showcased their solidarity and military cooperation.
As Trump made his statements, Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, including attacks in Kyiv that killed multiple civilians, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “No country should be left alone in the face of such evil,” Zelensky wrote, urging increased international support.
Additionally, in Russia’s Belgorod region, residents near a dam were instructed to evacuate after a Ukrainian strike damaged a local reservoir, raising concerns about potential flooding.
Despite Trump’s optimism, Beijing remains Russia’s closest ally, providing critical economic and military support since Western sanctions were imposed over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Trump’s remarks came after a challenging week for Kyiv, with the US withholding Tomahawk cruise missiles, the EU not releasing frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defense, and a rise in lethal strikes across the country.
Ending the conflict has become a central focus for Trump, though progress has been limited. A planned summit with Vladimir Putin in August failed to produce results, prompting the president to express growing frustration with Moscow. “Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don't go anywhere,” he said earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Trump announced sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies, marking the first direct measures of his administration against Moscow over the war. The Kremlin dismissed the sanctions as ineffective, claiming it is “immune” to such actions.
While trade issues are expected to dominate his talks with Xi, Trump stated that he would raise all relevant topics, including the Ukraine conflict. “I'd like to see China help us out [with Russia].
I have a very good relationship... with President Xi. Very good,” he said, emphasizing that Xi also wants to see the war conclude. Earlier, Trump suggested that Xi “can have a big influence on Putin.”
China has avoided criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine and has been accused of supporting Moscow’s military effort through oil purchases and dual-use material supplies, claims Beijing denies. Putin and Xi have promoted their partnership as a “friendship with no limits,” with Russia relying on Chinese energy imports to offset losses from Western sanctions. The alliance was on full display last month during a Beijing meeting with Putin, Xi, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which showcased their solidarity and military cooperation.
As Trump made his statements, Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, including attacks in Kyiv that killed multiple civilians, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “No country should be left alone in the face of such evil,” Zelensky wrote, urging increased international support.
Additionally, in Russia’s Belgorod region, residents near a dam were instructed to evacuate after a Ukrainian strike damaged a local reservoir, raising concerns about potential flooding.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment